The movement brings clarity but increases the pressure on the students’ shoulders

The decision to delay Leaving Cert exams brings clarity to tens of thousands of anxious students.

But it also puts even more pressure on the shoulders of candidates who now face a dying and prolonged wait until the start of exams.

Many of us feel marked by our Leaving Cert experiences decades later.

Spare a thought to the class of 2020 who will have had more trouble than all those who preceded it.

They must now sweat until at least the end of July or the beginning of August – subject to public health advice – for the exams to start.

This will at least allow students to resume their studies in July and make up for some lost time.

This is especially important for students who have lost due to poor broadband connections or because schools are not well equipped to teach from a distance.

However, as an investigation by the Irish Second Level Students Union revealed, deferring exams is the least popular option.

Many have cited overwhelming stress and crippling mental health issues as the main reason for not wanting delayed exams.

However, the reality facing policy makers is that there were no good options.

It was not possible to continue examinations in June, on the basis of public health advice.

Grades planned

Another option was grade prediction, based on the courses taken by students to date.

The UK A-Levels, the International Baccalaureate and many other school leaving exams have followed this path.

This was tricky for several reasons: the students did not take enough courses in many subjects to base a grade; many elements of the teachers’ unions vehemently oppose the grading of their own students for state examinations (even if this happens quietly for hundreds of students in exceptional cases each year).

While the predicted ratings could have changed the nature of the Leaving Cert assessment to a bold leap – something we’ve been talking about for decades – the reality is that the system was not ready for this and it would likely have caused an uproar .

Delays in exams, of course, will only work with the cooperation of teachers. As of Friday afternoon, the official line of teachers’ unions was that they would review the decision and pledge to serve the best interests of the students.

Even if there are quiet growls from some teachers, it is difficult to see how the unions could oppose.

Even under normal circumstances, state exams are a huge logistical challenge: millions of exam scripts and hundreds of thousands of marks are processed.

The delay makes the organization of examinations subject to social distancing measures even more discouraging.

It may also be even more difficult than usual to recruit teachers to mark exams in August and September, especially if the grading process continues until the new academic year.

In addition, pressure will be put on to make the correction process faster than usual due to the need to allow students to start the third level and continue their studies in the fall.

Third level sources expect first year students to be able to start their courses in October instead of September; some indicated that they could delay admissions until November, if necessary.

For some 60,000 Leaving Cert students, clarity is finally in order.

Many will not be satisfied with the decision. Equity is always a big question mark, as some have profited disproportionately from the decision to grant full marks to students for oral exams; some also lost more time than others due to the digital divide.

Postponing exams, on the whole, is the fairest option. This is not ideal, but at least it gives students a chance to catch up and finally take the exams they have taken in the past two years.