The movie demonstrates the guy Rob Santa Ana 7-Eleven when combating with the secretary – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Law enforcement in Santa Ana sought aid from the public on Thursday to locate a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store and fought with an staff right after he did not have sufficient income to pay for his goods.

The online video exhibits a suspect wanted in a robbery at a comfort retail store in Santa Ana.

On Monday, February 24, the suspect entered seven-Eleven positioned in Block 2600 of North Bristol and picked quite a few objects.

In accordance to the authorities, when the suspect went to pay, he became intense with the personnel when he did not have the cash to pay back for his things.

The surveillance video clip confirmed the suspect and then assaulted the employee when he tried using to retrieve the products.

Then, the suspect briefly left the shop, just before returning to steal items from the counter and a lottery scraper tray.

He was witnessed fleeing the scene using a skateboard westbound on Memory Lane.

Any person with information was asked to connect with detectives at 714-245-8362 or [email protected] Orange County Criminal offense Stoppers will settle for nameless suggestions at 855-Tip-OCCS.