The MPA’s new DC office is also a secret film museum

The presence of Jack Valenti is in the foreground at the new headquarters of the Motion Picture Association in DC

MPA

Look, your office may be pretty. Nespresso machine in the kitchen, table football in the break room, cash registers full of KIND bars and skinny pop. The De-Atomizer Double Barrel Standard pistol by Men in Black II, the original costume by Christopher Reeve in Superman or the massive diamond chain that hurls the old rose into the ocean at the end of the Titanic are missing.

The new Motion Picture Association DC headquarters has all of these things.

The new location, which officially reopened in October, is just steps from the White House and Lafayette Park at 1600 I (Eye) Street NW. The new space includes a state-of-the-art theater with expanded seating, a venue with floor-to-ceiling windows and a museum-style exhibition with props, costumes and memorabilia from famous films and television shows.

“This is an incredible moment for the Motion Picture Association,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “Our new home celebrates our historical past and enables us to move forward in the name of the dynamic film, television and streaming content industry, to drive innovations and to stand up for them. Hollywood and Washington will meet in this building, from premiere performances to events with elected officials and community events for local artists and students. “

The archive

The MPA event space on the MPA’s first floor and staff offices on the eighth floor are adorned with iconic films and TV shows that represent the association’s individual studios: Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. Each piece is in one Showcase housed in museum quality, and the MPA states that new items are exchanged at regular intervals.

A number of Titanic props are on display in the new MPA office

According to an MPA spokesman, you can’t just see Harry Potter’s sorting hat and the Philosopher’s Stone in peace. However, the exhibition will be open to the public through a series of open days, the first of which is scheduled for sometime between this month and March.

For those lucky enough to get a tour, the Dundie Trophy from Season 7 of The Office, the Batman Cowl by George Clooney in Batman & Robin from 1997 and the famous green coat by Will Ferrell as Buddy are among others see The Elf, the Liberty Bell that Nicholas Cage uses in National Treasure, and a Gucci jacket that Taron Egerton wears in Rocketman. The full list can be found here.

The theater

Already in 1969 a small theater with 70 seats was built for the MPA as part of a larger brutalist structure. Back when legendary Jack Valenti was at the helm, the New York Times called the theater “one of the most exclusive invitations in Washington.” Presidents, first ladies and top politicians such as Lady Bird Johnson attended the screenings President Gerald Ford, Walter Mondale, George HW Bush and Dick Cheney.

Eventually, the theater was upgraded by larger, more modern venues, including one in the Newseum that sadly and ironically closed its doors forever. Due to the lobby rules adopted in 2007, the MPA was also not allowed to hold intimate meetings with legislators, which were common at Valentine’s Day. The MPA now has its own shiny, state-of-the-art theater where guests can be accommodated.

The wonderful new demonstration room in the MPA headquarters

Film screenings in the new cinema with 118 seats and impressive 4K functions are still only possible by invitation. The MPA often hosts local film students for film screenings and panel discussions with producers, actors and filmmakers. Recently attended Richard Wright Public Charter School of Journalism and Media Art students from D.C. the exhibition and met with the heads of the MPA.

If you can get a coveted invitation, you should visit the rooftop lounge and terrace overlooking the White House and the Washington Monument. When the MPA employees went to the new roof for the first time, the building management at the time received a call from the White House. “Ironically, the corner has a view between the back of Hay-Adams and the adjacent US chamber building,” Jordan Goldstein told BizJournals, a principal and global design director at Gensler, the room’s designers. “You are literally looking straight into the west wing.”