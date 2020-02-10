The MP’s son, accused of burning the churches in the Opelousas area, pleads guilty

Holden Matthews mug shot

LAFAYETTE – Holden Matthews, the suspect of a series of fires in African American churches in Opelousas last spring, has pleaded guilty to federal court.

Matthews had initially pleaded not guilty, but on Monday morning he changed his plea and admitted deliberately setting fire to three Baptist congregations, mostly African-American congregations.

The three churches were burned down in ten days from the end of March 2019 in an area around 225 kilometers west of New Orleans in the parish of St. Landry.

Matthews admitted that because of the religious nature of the buildings, he had set fire to profile himself as a “black metal” musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s.

Matthews also admitted that after lighting the third fire, he posted photos and videos on Facebook showing the burning of the first two churches.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of a pastor, can expect to be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison and a maximum of 70 years in prison.

His sentencing date is May 22.