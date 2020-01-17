The murder charge against one of two men allegedly involved in the shooting of Regal Cinemas on December 2 has been dropped

YORK COUNTY – Court documents show that a murder charge for one of two men accused of participating in a fatal shootout at a movie theater in West Manchester Township last December was dropped.

Jalen Bellaflores, 19, of Conewago Township, continues to be accused of interfering with the arrest, evidence manipulation, and legal obstruction in connection with the incident. Regal Cinemas’ Andre White Jr. did not endorse any charge of murder.

Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, of York, has been charged with murder, assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the White shootout. Johnson was arrested in New Jersey on December 18. Police say Johnson shot White.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing was postponed earlier this month.

Bellaflores remains in York County Prison on a $ 25,000 bail after his lawyer’s request for unsecured bail was rejected by District Judge Keith L. Albright at a hearing earlier this week. His indictment is scheduled for February 21.

According to police investigation into the incident, witnesses Johnson and Bellaflores were sitting in the cinema when White and his girlfriend entered and sat in the back row. Seconds later, the affidavit was filed, Johnson rose from his seat, went to the back row, and started shooting, shooting further as he went to the theater exit.

White was beaten and killed at the scene. A spectator was also hit by shots that left him with a bullet wound in the face. According to the complaint, the viewer suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say White and Johnson knew each other and there was “hostility” between them.

