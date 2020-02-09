The murder victim’s family, Jeffrey Lindsell, describes the pain of the accused murderer’s death three weeks before the trial

WARNING: Disturbing

He was very popular and known as “everyone’s friend”, but Jeffrey Lindsell’s broken-hearted family never does justice to his death at the age of 39.

A trial against Jeffrey 2017 will not take place since the woman accused of murder, his ex-partner, passed away in January. Her death was not treated as a suspect.

Jeffrey was badly burned when his apartment just a few feet from his parents’ house in Sydney went up in flames.

Jeffrey was treated on site by paramedics and taken to the hospital. He died in the hospital two days later.

“I feel very deaf now,” Corinne Lindsell, Jeffrey’s younger sister, told news.com.au.

“At first I was relieved that we didn’t have to go through the process – because we feared it – but now it’s so final and we don’t have the answers we wanted.

“We had so many questions.”

It took eight months for Jeffrey’s partner Amanda Zukowski, 49, to be charged with murder. She was accused of lighting the fire and manipulating the property’s water supply. Four lighters were found in the wreck.

In November 2018, however, she was granted bail before the Supreme Court.

“The trial was scheduled to start on February 3rd. We were told it would take 4-6 weeks and 300 witnesses were summoned,” said Corinne.

“We knew it would be crowded if we heard all the evidence and confrontation, but we knew who did it all the time.”

That fateful night, around 1:30 p.m., Corinne received a call from her mother that Jeffrey’s house was on fire.

“This call didn’t let me go, I can’t get it out of my head,” she says.

“My mother was dismayed when she said ‘Jeff’s house is on fire’ and then: ‘Jeff’s house is on fire. I lived 20 minutes away by car. When I got there I was greeted by the police who said,’ You can ‘go Don’t go in. “I replied,” My family is in there. “The police asked,” Do you know Amanda? “I said,” She did that, right? “

She tells of painful memories of waiting in the hospital for her brother’s condition to update.

The first words they heard from doctors were that he had burned 80 percent of his body and had a 20 percent chance of survival.

“We all knew that Amanda had anger problems,” says Corinne. “Jeff had changed in the few years they’d seen each other. He suddenly started to keep to himself, that wasn’t our Jeff. He became a hermit.

“The year before, he cut off many of his closest friends. Anyone who wanted to warn him about Amanda cut off.”

Strike Force Butler detectives arrested a 46-year-old woman on June 14, 2018. She was taken to Newtown Police Station and charged with murder. Photo / delivery

In 2015, Corinne says, her parents were woken up one morning when they saw his front door kicked in. The sad couple had split that night. Amanda called Jeffrey, but he had gone to a friend and said he hadn’t come. I don’t want to have to deal with her. She smashed the door, slept in his bed, and left the next morning.

There were also puzzle pieces from friends.

“I saw one of his old friends on the way home from a crowded house concert a few years ago,” recalls Corinne. “I asked why they were no longer friends. She replied, ‘Because of her.'”

Jeffrey’s younger brother Nathan also says that until after his death, they had no idea how bad Jeffrey’s relationship was.

“Only then did we see hundreds of character witnesses who said she always shouted at him,” he says.

“We found that she hit and bit him after he died. A friend said Jeff had bruised once and once and confessed that Amanda had whipped himself. He never messed with me spoken of their relationship. “

“A few weeks before the fire, my wife said, ‘I’m worried about Jeff, you should talk to him, I think there’s something going on with Amanda.’

“I shrugged and said, ‘He’s fine.’

“Looking back now, I wish I had started this conversation. I think it was too embarrassed to speak. I’ve talked to a lot of people about this since we lost Jeff. It’s amazing how many People know that men who have experienced domestic violence but no one talks about it. We have to make it easier to start these conversations. “

The family was supported by the Homicide Victims Support Group, which was founded by the parents of Ebony Simpson, who was murdered in 1992, and Anita Cobby, who was murdered in 1986.

They were preparing for the process and had booked consultations in advance.

Then they were asked to go to their parents’ house because detectives who managed their case had news.

“They said,” Well, there won’t be a trial, “Nathan says.

“My immediate thought was, ‘Amanda will plead guilty.’ But then they said she was found dead. The last time I saw her was a video connection in court. I hated seeing her because I knew what she had done.

“We are all still trying to process the news. There is definitely trouble in our family. I can’t help but believe that if the sexes were reversed, we wouldn’t have waited two years for a trial.

“It’s just so tragic. I’m a social worker, I see men suffering so often, but there’s no support for them. Every line of men you call gives advice on behavior change, that’s it, it’s so wrong.”

Nathan adds: “I never knew how one-sided domestic violence campaigns were or how ridiculously biased the judicial system was until we lost Jeff.

“After his murder, I found that campaigns target women and children, and very rarely even mention domestic violence against men. Amanda should never have been granted bail.

“We were angry and at that point we lost all trust in the system. Her bail allowed her to go to the park and shops.

“She died three weeks before the trial and our family has no answers – and no justice for Jeff.”

The grieving family says the tragedy brought them even closer than before. Together they are determined to take this opportunity to encourage men to report, speak to their friends and not go alone.

GET HELP:

If you are concerned about your or any other person’s mental health, it is best to contact your family doctor or a local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is at risk or is putting others at risk, call 111.

If you need to speak to someone, the following free hotlines are available around the clock:

DEPRESSION HELP: 0800 111 757

lifeline: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

Samaritan: 0800 726 666

YOUTH LINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are many places where you can get support. Click here for others.