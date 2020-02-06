The murdered drug dealer tried to escape: news from Queensland

Two drug dealers were stabbed, knocked down, and forced into a toolbox at the knife stand before being thrown into a stream.

Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscarus’ decaying bodies were found in February 2016 after police dragged the large metal box from Scrubby Creek south of Brisbane.

The couple had been lured to a unit in Kingston and attacked by a group of men 18 days earlier after Mr. Breton told a school friend that he had a photo of a drug dealer on his cell phone, according to the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Prosectors say Tahiata took the police to the creek where the bodies were found. (9Nachrichten)

Prosecutor David Meredith says this photo of Stou Daniels is central to the Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, murder trial.

Tahiata did not plead guilty to either murder.

But witness Lelan Harrington says Tahiata, a concrete worker, loaded the toolbox with Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru on a ute and returned hours later saying “it was done”.

The couple had been tied up, gagged, and beaten with a metal post in the hours before, Mr. Harrington said.

The prosecution claims that Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata drove the box to the stream with his ute. (9Nachrichten)

“Cory was bleeding from his left knee and he couldn’t move his left arm. There was blood on the floor. There was blood on the couch,” he told the jury when asked by Mr. Meredith.

Mr. Harrington said that Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru were later asked to go into the toolbox.

“I remember when (Ms. Triscaru) tried to prevent the lid from closing, Stou (Daniels) slapped her forearms with the knife he stabbed Cory with,” he said.

Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton. (Queensland Police) (Queensland Police)

One afternoon, Mr. Harrington said Ms. Triscaru had driven out of the box but was held to the ground by two men in the unit.

“Blood flowed from her mouth … They zipped her hands and feet

“(One of the men) grabbed a zipper and tied it around her neck, and she coughed and choked on her own blood,” he said.

Mr. Harrington said Tahiata and a man named Trent Thrupp had stayed in the Ute with the toolbox on the back.

The next time he saw her that night.

“(Tahiata) jumped (out of the ute), he had no shirt on and had splashed mud on his chest and said it was done,” he said.

Mr. Harrington was convicted of imprisonment and assault for participating in the crime.