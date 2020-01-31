The museum pays almost 3 million euros to hackers pretending to be art dealers

The Rijksmuseum Twente in Enschedé was bamboozled with almost three million euros during a transaction to buy an artwork by cybercriminals.

Director Arnoud Odding confirmed the story to NOS, but declined to comment fully because the work in question “A Look at Hampstead Heath: Childs Hill” by John Constable’s Harrow in the Distance is the subject of legal proceedings.

According to Bloomberg, Odding discovered the constable at the Tefaf Art Fair in Maastricht, where it was exhibited by London art dealer Simon Dickinson. The two started negotiations by email and an amount of EUR 2.85 million was agreed.

Unknown to the parties, hackers managed to negotiate by inserting their own emails into the exchange, including one with an account number in Hong Kong to which the money was properly transferred.

According to the museum’s attorney, negotiators acting for Dickinson have never corrected the impression that the emails came from them, while dealers’ attorneys said the museum should have checked that the account number was genuine and linked to the correct party. Both the museum and the art dealer say their internet security systems are up to date.

Dickinson’s allegation was upheld in court, and the judge rejected the museum’s allegation that the merchant “had a duty of care to maintain adequate email cybersecurity,” but allowed the museum to submit an alternative allegation.

Odding informed NOS that the painting had been “bought and paid for” despite the judicial decision and that he would pursue the case in court. He did not specify for what reasons.

The painting is currently in the museum in Enschedé, although Dickinson, the unknown owner of the painting, never received the money for it.

“We do things like fundraising and we need the painting to do that. And we want the experts to look at it again and know exactly what you are dealing with, ”said Odding to the broadcaster.

