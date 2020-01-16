The MW07 Go earphones from Master & Dynamic have their lowest price so far

Bloomingdale’s is offering $ 80 off the new MW07 Go from Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic

We have been promoting the MW07 from Master & Dynamic as our ideal wireless earphones for some time.

And just as we were testing the MW07 Plus that we just introduced (a check is due every day), we heard about an incredible offer for the other new release from M & D, the MW07 GO.

Basically they have a similar shape and look like the MW07, but are designed for your training. They are waterproof to IPX6 and are made of the same material as professional sports glasses.

Admittedly, the material here is not quite as noticeable as the acetate structure of the MW07, and the battery life does not reach the 40-hour mark of the MW07 Plus (although 10 hours alone and with the case up to 22 hours is pretty solid) ,

But the start is cheaper ($ 199 vs. $ 299 for the plus), and now Bloomingdale’s has the electro blue color for just $ 119 and changes when we first saw a deal about it.

