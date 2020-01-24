The mystery of the royal family of Oudh is revealed a little more

Readers and government documents have provided new information about a family that for decades convinced Indian journalists and officials that they were kings.

For 40 years, a reclusive family in Delhi presented themselves as the last surviving heir to the princely state of Oudh, which once ruled a band in northern India. The three of them – the mother and her adult son and daughter – were an incredible story, living in a ruined palace in a forest, a living link to India’s traumatic past.

In November, The Times released an investigation into the family’s true origins, revealing that their claims to the royal line were largely an invention. It was an ordinary family displaced by Partition, the bloody separation of Pakistan and India in 1947. The Begum, or Queen of Oudh, was actually Wilayat Butt, the widow of a Pakistani official. Her son, Prince Cyrus, was actually Mickey Butt; her daughter, Princess Sakina, was Farhad Butt.

After the article was published, The Times received hundreds of letters and emails, including some valuable leads that helped uncover more information about the family. Special thanks to two readers with keen eyes, Venkat Singh and Iftikhar Drabu, who contacted us for new information. Here is what we have been able to discover since then.

1] How did this Pakistani family return to India, 15 years after the partition?

Wilayat Butt and her children were Pakistani citizens, but they used political connections to secure the right to resettle in Kashmir, where she and her husband had family roots, a strenuous effort that was documented in a 58-page file by the Indian Ministry of Interior Affairs.

In petitions beginning in 1962, Wilayat Butt claimed that she had been persecuted in Pakistan because of her political activism. She claimed that her husband, a senior official at Pakistan Aviation, had been fatally poisoned in 1951; that one of his sons was killed in an “air force plane crash”; and that she had suffered “inhuman torture” from the authorities after publicly confronting Prime Minister Mohammad Ali Bogra over the status of Kashmir.

“As long as we lived there, our lives, our property, our future and everything was constantly in danger because of the conspiracy and the politics of the authorities in power to ruin us, simply because of political differences of opinion”, a- she writes.

She does not mention any link with the royal family of Oudh.

She also omits any mention of her eldest son, who was a decorated Pakistani Air Force officer – a fact which would have disturbed her Indian clients – and says nothing about the existence of family and property in Pakistan .

The record suggests that Indian authorities were divided over what to do with the family. “We are of the opinion that there does not appear to be any reasonable basis to justify his request for resettlement in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” wrote an official with the Intelligence Bureau.

But it was viewed with sympathy by senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir, including an old friend who became head of state. In July 1963, the government concluded that Wilayat Butt and his children should be allowed to remain in India legally on an annual basis, “subject to good behavior”, but that they would not receive Indian citizenship. Their legal status was therefore tenuous.

2] Why was she so well connected politically?

Before Partition, Wilayat Butt and her husband had been active in Kashmir politics and made friends with GM Sadiq, who later became head of state of Jammu and Kashmir, said 52-year-old Iftikhar Sadiq , the grievor’s grandson.

She continued her activism in Pakistan, where she advocated for the independence of Kashmir, and was president of the Muslim Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian Prime Minister, mentions her in a memoir as a particularly embarrassing activist for Bogra, the third Pakistani Prime Minister.

Nehru describes her as “a Kashmiri woman by the name of Bhat who has done a lot of harm.”

In 1954, she confronted Bogra at a public event in Karachi and argued with him over Kashmir. Family members said she was later arrested and confined for six months to a Lahore mental hospital. Some parents said that she received electroshock therapy there.

After leaving Pakistan for Kashmir, she lived under the patronage of Sadiq, her old friend. “They were very close to the” who’s who “who counted in the valley at the time,” said his grandson. “Back then, people really cared about these bonds. They turned them into personal relationships – they would never get rid of them.”

Request for permanent resettlement of Wilayat Butt in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo / via the New York Times

3] When did she first declare publicly that she was the Begum of Oudh?

The family remained in Kashmir from 1962 until the early 1970s, living in accommodation provided by Sadiq. It was around this time that Wilayat Butt told his neighbors that she and her children were the heirs of Oudh.

She would not allow her children to associate with the neighbors, claiming that they were kings and that the neighbors were “commoners,” said Sabia Rashid, 56, an ophthalmologist who lived a few doors away. She even ordered workers to tear down the interior walls of her house so the children could play cricket indoors, said Rashid.

“She looked like the ‘Hansel and Gretel’ witch,” said Rashid. “She wouldn’t talk to anyone. People were afraid of her.”

She lived with two sons and a daughter, who did not claim the royal line, said Rashid. Her daughter Farhad, then known as Marzia, told her neighbors that it was a Jewish family who had moved from Iran to Kashmir. The youngest, a boy known as Raza, was the friendliest and a talented cricketer.

Wilayat Butt and the two young children left Kashmir in the early 1970s. His departure seems to coincide with the death of G.M. Sadiq, his boss, in 1971.

“I remember my great aunt once said,” She left, she never came back and they never knew where she was, “said Iftikhar Sadiq.” Maybe she felt that she had no one to fall back on. “

Her eldest son, known as Assad, remained in the government house in Kashmir in almost complete isolation. Years after the rest of the family left, her body was found in a state of decomposition.

Rashid said it was widely accepted that, left alone in the abandoned house, he died of hunger.

Begum Wilayat Mahal in 1981 in the New Delhi railway station where she lived. Photo / Michael T. Kaufman, The New York Times

3] What happened then?

Wilayat Butt and his two youngest children moved to Lucknow and demanded the restoration of the Oudh properties. They were now called Begum Wilayat, Princess Sakina and Prince Ali Raza.

They became objects of pity, said Satya Pal Malik, who was a member of the Uttar Pradesh state parliament when he went to visit them at Lucknow station, “with the conviction that they should belong to the royal family “.

“In fact, it was the creation of the local press,” said Malik. “She never told me that she was from the royal family. But to look and to speak, they were beautiful. Even the children were very beautiful. So it would seem that yes, they are people with blue blood.”

Ultimately, state officials offered the family a home, but Wilayat Butt was haughty and rude, Malik said, even to those who tried to help him. They finally moved to a New Delhi train station.

Uttar Pradesh officials continued to work on their behalf for permanent housing. Ammar Rizvi, a senior state official who was then with the Congress Party, said that he had informed Indira Gandhi of the matter and that she also felt sorry for them.

“He was a very kind and generous person,” he said. “She said, ‘Ammar, make sure she’s not embarrassed.'”

Rizvi said he was never sure the claim was true, as the family said all of their documents were burned in a fire. No one in government had seen any evidence.

“Perhaps some of his relatives could have relationships, contacts with him, only God knows,” he said. “Unless I know for sure, I cannot blame her, I cannot accuse her and I cannot pronounce a verdict. It would be unfair.”

He said he had lost contact with the family when they relocated to Malcha Mahal, the ruined 14th-century hunting lodge where they lived until their death. Rizvi said the family’s plight made him deeply sad.

“It is a kind of psycho case,” he said. “Like Alfred Hitchcock’s psychopath. They thought of the real successor or heir apparent to the throne of Oudh. It was a tragedy.



Written by: Ellen Barry and Suhasini Raj

Photographs by: Barry Bearak and Michael T. Kaufman

