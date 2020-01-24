The mystery of the royal family of Oudh is revealed a little more

By
Nellie Donald
Readers and government documents have provided new information about a family that for decades convinced Indian journalists and officials that they were kings.

For 40 years, a reclusive family in Delhi presented themselves as the last surviving heir to the princely state of Oudh, which once ruled a band in northern India. The three of them – the mother and her adult son and daughter – were an incredible story, living in a ruined palace in a forest, a living link to India’s traumatic past.

Request for permanent resettlement of Wilayat Butt in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo / via the New York Times

Begum Wilayat Mahal in 1981 in the New Delhi railway station where she lived. Photo / Michael T. Kaufman, The New York Times

