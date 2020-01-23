The myth of memory loss and how to rejuvenate your brain

San Francisco-born Daniel Levitin, 62, is an emeritus professor of neuroscience and music at McGill University in Montreal, a record producer, a dual Canadian-American citizen, and a bestselling author, especially for This is your brain for music (2006). He is also very aware that two thirds of all over 65s who have ever lived are alive. in the Aging successfullyLevitin draws attention to what science has to offer to help society and aging thrive together.

Q: Overall, successful aging is less about major medical breakthroughs than changing attitudes in society and in the individual.

ON: It’s an interesting framework, but I think it’s about medical breakthroughs. It’s just that they don’t get sexy attention like checkpoint inhibitors, which are a promising new cancer therapy or gene therapy. However, there have been some medical breakthroughs in the past three or four years.

Q: Could you talk about it in more detail?

ON: For one thing, movement is much more important than expected, more important than movement. It is important for the brain and body to move in different environments and not to run on a treadmill. I think it’s a scientific breakthrough to understand what our brain needs. Another is actually in the diet. The stories that the medical facility has told us for years have to do with food that you should eat and food that you should not eat, and they have changed their minds over and over again. The medical breakthrough we’ve had in the past two years is the realization, you know what? None of these diets actually work. None of them extend life or extend health. What does is a varied diet and get your diet from a variety of sources. You won’t get it if you only eat carbohydrates or protein or the like.

Q: However, these are not major breakthroughs. And you write a lot about the importance of individual and social attitudes. We seem to be reaching a new peak in inter-generational tensions, perhaps best seen in the reactions for and against the dissemination of the OK, Boomer meme to dismiss the baby boomers’ resistance to change , What does your book say to those who want older people to simply avoid it?

ON: You know, I have to confess something with embarrassment. I haven’t said that before because it’s embarrassing, but I was one of those people for many years. I saw older people who drove badly or spent a lot of time at the cash register, and at universities older professors who earned higher wages than anyone else, but only phoned their classes and didn’t update their lectures, didn’t really care about their students , Then I noticed that older people were doing amazing things. That caused me to change my thinking. Many of these amazing people are mentioned in Successful Aging, including my new heroine Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins, a 103-year-old sprinter.

Q: It’s clear that ending statutory retirement age is an advantage, but there must be disadvantages, isn’t it? What about an older and more entrenched professorship that more closely resembles the judicial bank, particularly the American Supreme Court?

ON: True. And company directors, right? The average age on American corporate boards was in the 1960s with many members in the 1980s. Unfortunately, they are mostly old whites. There are really two separate discussions about diversity here. One is age diversity and the other is all other types of diversity that we have to see in the professorship and at the Supreme Court as well as among managers: more women, LGBT people, people of different ethnicities and races, different economic backgrounds. My basic position on age is that old people don’t have to retire and can be very useful. The cognitive side of it that I know best is that after the age of 70, as a statistical tendency, people are much better at certain types of problem solving and moral judgments. They are more compassionate and tolerant, not all of them, but it’s a trend. So I imagine a world in which you mix old and young, which is good for both.

Q: To get to individuals, write that the most important determinant of your productive and happy age is something you can change: your personality. And what we really need more is conscientiousness?

ON: Yes, I think you can change your personality, and the direction in which research helps you most is to increase your conscience, especially when it comes to caring for your own personality. Most people, though not all, increase this characteristic with age, but more is better until you get to the point of obsessive-compulsive disorder. The way you do it is to practice consciously until it is set in you. There’s a famous study where people pretended feeling ended happily His happy.

Q: What is likely to be the most interesting part of your book for older readers is what you call the “myth” of memory loss. A myth? “Really?”

ON: There are two things here. It is important for me as a scientist to make differences. Something that may manifest itself as a memory problem for you, your friends, and your family may not be a memory problem, but a sensory problem. It may be hearing or vision problems – or the result of polypharmacy, the complex interactions between the many medications that many older people take, and more confusion and disorientation than actual dementia. A neuroscientist or even a doctor would not name any of these memory problems. Something important for memory may have gone wrong, but that doesn’t mean that your memory itself is compromised. The second view is that older people are not nearly as bad as we think. That comes from the work of Sonia Lupien at the University of Montreal and others. Twenty year olds forget things all the time. What is different is the story we tell ourselves. If a 20-year-old loses his car key or forgets his Apple ID, he simply says to himself: “Oh, I have too much on my plate.” But with a 70-year-old when one of these things happens, the first thought is: ” Oh my god, I have Alzheimer’s. ”

Q: Your discussion of chronic pain, which affects up to half of the elderly, is really remarkable because the generation before the boomers, the aptly named silent generation, didn’t complain enough about it. If left untreated, the pain itself – let alone its cause – can be killed by shortening the protective caps on the chromosomes.

ON: This is a really interesting point. Pain can shorten your life physically, but also through your emotions. This is due to the change in your personality. Your outlook is one of the strongest factors in your life. Before I looked through this book, I didn’t really appreciate the role of gratitude in perspective. If you are grateful for what you have and focus on the positive, gratitude has tremendous benefits for heart health and mental health, and reduces stress. Stress hormones like cortisol are toxic. Gratitude changes the brain and the chemistry of your body – both in a very beneficial way.

Q: Let’s talk about the practical and ethical implications of neuronal implants.

ON: They are an important thing to do. We already have some, from cochlear implants to implants that help control stubborn epilepsy. The experimental phase is a new neuronal implant for the memory, with the help of which electrical signals are sent to the right part of the brain at the right time. It helps you encode new information. I think it is reasonable to speculate as this is a current research topic. We may soon see neuronal implants that can help you recall memory or help you focus better or become smarter. That’s an ethical problem right there.

Q: A lot of it will affect who can get it.

ON: I think it depends on what we think is fair. It seems to me that if you have an illness that has caused your attention to fail – let’s say a blood clot that has blurred part of your frontal cortex or a bullet into your head or something – an implant that gets you back there, where you were before seems fine. But to gain a competitive advantage? It seems somehow unethical.

Q: Sure, I can see where people would line up with improvements. But that’s the ethics of permission, not access. The implants will be very expensive to start with. Who gets them in this sense?

ON: The Canadian part of me thinks more about equality than something achievable than the American part. Equality seems to be less achievable in the United States. It seems unfair that the rich should have unique access because they already have so many benefits. That would widen the performance gap and the wealth gap in a way that I think is obviously unfair. But the justification here will be, I have the money and the right to spend it wherever I want. We have to think about it.

Q: At the end of successful aging, list 10 rules called “rejuvenating your brain”. After almost 500 pages of current science, they seem more like old wisdom:

1. Don’t retire. Do not stop working on meaningful work.

2. Look forward to it. Do not look back. (Memories don’t promote health.)

3rd exercise. Get your heart rate going. Preferably in nature.

4. Embrace a moderate lifestyle with healthy practices.

5. Keep your social circle exciting and new.

6. Spend time with people who are younger than you.

7. Consult your doctor regularly, but not compulsively.

8. Do not consider yourself old (apart from careful precautions).

9. Appreciate your cognitive strengths – pattern recognition, crystallized intelligence, wisdom, accumulated knowledge.

10. Promotion of cognitive health through experience learning: travel, spending time with grandchildren and immersing yourself in new activities and situations. Do new things.

ON: They can seem pretty obvious, but I wanted to take readers to this point to teach the science and theory that set these rules. This is to motivate them better or to leave them with something practical. Me too. One reason I wrote this book was because I knew people in their eighties and nineties who started their game and others who weren’t so good in their eighties and nineties. I wanted to find out the difference to advise my parents on what to do. And prepare myself.

