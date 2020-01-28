The names of the dead copywriter, the child prodigy and the misspellings are omitted in the memoriam segment

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The “In Memoriam” section of the recording academy, which traditionally takes place towards the end of the Grammy Awards ceremony and honors those in the music industry who passed away last year, will certainly not be satisfied The anger of the Internet proves itself annually.

Omissions are to blame: some due to lack of time, others due to newer circumstances, but more than anything, our music heroes reach a certain age, may they all rest in peace.

This year, some alternative favorites, rap legends and one of the best-known rock songwriters were missing.

Ric Ocasek, the famous front man of the rock band The Cars, was found dead in a New York apartment. (AP)

Among the missing were the songwriter Robert Hunter Grateful Dead and David Berman of Silver Jews, the infamous Geto Boy MC Bushwick Bill, the cult singer Scott Walker, the prodigy singer Keith Flint, the talk talk frontman Mark Hollis, the English beat / general public singer ranking Roger. influential guitarist Neal Casal and Paul Barrere from Little Feat.

Ric The Cars also misspelled Ric and added a “k” and Latin American star Camilo Cesto as “Camile”.

Nipsey Hussle was honored during the ceremony. (Instagram)

Trombone Shorty, Orleans Avenue, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band provided a second-rate burial experience in New Orleans that was particularly moving this year due to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and with a 15-second shot of Dr. John ended.

The show itself included musical tributes to the late LA rappers Nipsey Hussle and Prince, who passed away in 2016 but is the subject of a Grammy special scheduled to be recorded on Tuesday evening.

The Recording Academy contains a more comprehensive list of those who have shared their website.

Robert Hunter at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Prize Gala on June 18, 2015 in New York. (AP / AAP)

“The ‘In Memoriam’ segment that airs on television is meant to highlight only a few of the artists who died this year, not necessarily all,” said a Grammy spokesman.

The segment included a number of music managers, including Joe Smith, veteran of Warner Bros. Records, Jay Frank of Universal Music Group, and Gary Stewart, former Rhino and Apple manager.

The full list of musicians and executives has also been included in the official program of the 62nd Grammy Awards.

