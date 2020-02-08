The National Kite Flying Day will be honored on February 8th

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Go with the wind, not against it!

On February 8th, the national kite flying day is celebrated across the country.

Dragons date from 470 BC. in China, but nobody knows exactly why people started flying kites. Some say they were used to spy on enemies or send messages. There is evidence that people in the South Pacific Islands used them for fishing.

Modern dragons have moved far from the simple original designs made of bamboo and silk. Diamond-shaped kites can still be bought, but there are also more complex box shapes or stunt kites.

Just be careful not to fly near power lines or in a thunderstorm like Benjamin Franklin.

