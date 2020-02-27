the-national-nightmare-that-is-bernie-sanders

What we witnessed at the Democratic debate in South Carolina Tuesday evening was, in one particular phrase, terrifying.

There was Comrade Bernie, the Democratic entrance-runner, praising Cuba’s brutal Communist dictator Fidel Castro’s literacy method, an indoctrination software made use of by the tyrant to brainwash the masses. “Primary and secondary universities are small extra than Marxist indoctrination centers, wherever pupils are taught only what the state wishes them to know. That is how they preserve folks quiet,” claimed Investor’s Business Daily’s Editorial Board.

Even so, this is what Bernie Sanders, the Democrat Party’s conventional bearer, thinks is praise worthy. Of course none of the other candidates on the discussion stage questioned what fantastic is it for Cubans to be compelled to go through Communist propaganda even though they are starving to death. Or tortured in Castro’s gulags or killed in firing squads for talking out versus the oppressive totalitarian routine.

But alternatively of illustrating individuals horrors extensive documented in the annals of background, the much-remaining front-runner attacked Israeli Key Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an alternative. Sanders named the head of Israel, a longstanding U.S. ally, a “racist.”

This is today’s Democratic Social gathering, where by its foremost presidential candidate, a self-avowed Socialist, slams the prime minister of a Democracy whose citizens love many freedoms and option when praising a Communist tyrant whose regime oppressed its personal persons.

That on your own tells voters all they require to know about the entrance-runners’ ideology.

Now let us seem at Sanders’ huge federal government proposals including Medicare For All, “free” college or university tuition and his expansive local climate initiatives — just to identify a number of of his significant procedures. They will double the measurement of the federal government and charge an estimated $97.5 trillion over the up coming ten years, according to a calculation by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Brian Riedl, who analyzed the scope and prices of his plans.

It’s an astronomical and unaffordable quantity that will sink the U.S. economy.

If you consider passing together the current $23 trillion nationwide debt to your children and grandchildren is burdensome if not immoral, just envision what a Socialist like Sanders will do, if elected, who by the way also needs to give “free” wellness treatment to hundreds of thousands of unlawful immigrants.

It’s no speculate President Trump has throngs of supporters camping out for days to get into his campaign rallies. They know the foreseeable future of our place is at stake and, sure, elections do have penalties.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist and Tv Commentator.