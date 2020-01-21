The National Park Service offers free admission days

The National Park Service offers people five free days to check out parks, the entry of which usually costs money.

by: Emily Yinger, WDVM

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 / 7:01 PM EST / Updated: January 20, 2020 / 7:01 PM EST

MARYLAND (WDVM) – The National Park Service is offering five days off in 2020 for people who want to come out and enjoy the parks.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the first day in 2020 that people could enjoy some of the national parks for free.

“Well, we’re trying to choose different days throughout the year to give people the opportunity to experience their national parks at different times, mostly seasons,” said Carrie Andresen Park Ranger at Catoctin Mountain Park.

The National Park Service designates five days a year as free days to visit the national parks, for which entry fees are regularly charged. There are a total of 400 national parks in the United States. An entrance fee is charged for 111 national parks.

“The parks look different during these seasons. You can see different animals and different flowers and have a different experience,” said Andresen.

Additional free National Park days will be offered on April 18, August 25, September 26 and November 11.

