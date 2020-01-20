The national parks are free today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday

America’s National Parks offer free admission to anyone celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday today

It is the first free day of the year and one of five scheduled for 2020.

“National parks across the country provide inspiration for thinking about issues that have resonated with Dr. King, including freedom, human rights, and social justice,” said David Vela, deputy director of the National Park Service, in a press release. “We remember his life and heritage through programs and actions that make his dream of inclusiveness come true for everyone.”

In addition to free admission, the National Park Service welcomes volunteers to run aid projects in some of its parks. You can see them here.

While some parks offer free entry every day, many don’t.

Free days

January 20: birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

April 18: First day of the National Park week

August 25: Birthday of the National Park Service

September 26: National Day of Public Areas

November 11: Veterans Day

If you visit American National Parks frequently, there is an annual pass for you. For $ 80, you can walk to any national park and over 2,000 federal recreation areas with the America the Beautiful Pass. And if you’re elderly, military, disabled or families of fourth grade students, you can get free or discounted passes.

