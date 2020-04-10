The Navy claims that the USS Nimitz is free of coronavirus because sailors fear the virus will not be taken seriously.

Days after the first USS sailor, Theodore Roosevelt of the Navy was admitted to a intensive care unit to be treated for COVID-19, another ship is preparing with sailors who have been separated for fear of the coronavirus.

According to unnamed sources who spoke to the Washington Post, the USS Nimitz is preparing to travel by ship, where one of the ship’s sailors has been separated from the crew due to flu-like symptoms.

“The sailor has been tested twice for the virus, but so far the results have been inconclusive,” a defense official said in a statement.

A spokesman for the US Navy’s 3rd Fleet – which includes the USS Nimitz – said the sailor who was removed had the requirements to recover and would be allowed to return to work on the ship.

According to Politico, the ship’s commanders reported no sailors after the return of the naval tests.

About 15 sailors who were in contact with the sailor who had to be separated have also been quarantined, but will soon be cleared to return to work.

The crew at USS Nimitz set off earlier this month to separate them from the general population and reduce the risk of sailors becoming infected.

Commander John Fij, a spokesman for the Navy, said the crew would be “increased to perform cleaning stations to maintain the standards proposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The Navy has confirmed that there are no active vessels on board, but the sailors preparing for the USS Nimitz are still nervous.

The father of a sailor told USS Nimitz that his son and other sailors used T-shirts to make face masks, and sailors were worried about the virus all over the ship.

“I think he’s very worried. He feels they don’t take it seriously,” the man said. “This is how the heads of state are handling, and the fact is that there are cases on the board and they are still thinking of withdrawing,” he said.

Fear of new outbreaks in the wreckage of a naval ship or other military equipment is not unfounded. Coronavirus cases have been found in the USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Carl Vinson. “It is unwise to think that the outbreak of the USS Theodore Roosevelt could not have happened elsewhere in the armed forces,” said General John Hayten, deputy chief of staff.

“It’s not a good idea to think Teddy Roosevelt is a big deal,” he told a news conference. “We have a lot of ships at sea … to think that this will never happen again is not a good way to plan.”

More than 400 of the 5,000 sailors working at USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for coronavirus, including its former captain, Brett Cruiser.

Mr Cruiser was fired after sending a letter to his superiors, releasing 23 of his sailors to the crown of the virus, unloading and clearing the plane carrying the plane.

The ship anchored in Guam and the sailors were tested for the virus. President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Spor and former Navy Secretary of Defense Thomas Mudley have rejected Mr. Cruiser’s letter, and he has been disqualified.

A few days later, Mr. Modelli traveled to meet the sailors, who were largely supporters of his former commander. US crew Theodore Roosevelt slammed the ship as Mr. Cruiser left.

Mr Modelli told the sailors that Mr. Cruiser was either “too stupid” or “too naive” to think his letter had not reached the press and suggested that the captain send the letter with the intention of making it public. The ship’s crew reacted with hostility to Mr. Modelli’s visit.

Mr Modelli’s remarks were reported in the press, and after his release and subsequent backlash, Mr Modelli resigned as Secretary of the Navy.

Mr Speer has since said he is open to bringing Mr. Cruiser back.

While Navy’s top brass competes with PR nightmares, the rest of the industry is still struggling to figure out how they can perform the tests with the speed and range needed to maintain their performance.

Currently, only sailors with symptoms are tested for the virus. However, since coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic carriers, it is possible that the sailor could carry the virus inside and, after determining the ship, spread it, and another condition such as the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s condition. Facing it to create.

“The challenge we have now is to have the kind of ability we can test in terms of volume and speed,” Admiral Mike Gilday told a news conference. “I don’t really have a good estimate right now that this test capability is available in all the quantities we want to see,” he said.

