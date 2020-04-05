The Navy commander withdrew from the carrier test positive for COVID-19

Capt. Brett Crozier, the retired naval captain of the coroner aircraft carrier who attacked the USS Theodore Roosevelt, tested positive for COVID-19, according to two of Crozier’s naval academy peers who are close to him and his family. .

A marine spokesman declined to comment on COVID’s cruise status.

The commander began showing symptoms before withdrawing from the warship Thursday, two of his classmates said. Crozier was fired following a leak in the San Francisco Chronicle in a letter he emailed to marine leaders detailing their failure on the part of the service to provide the necessary resources to rapidly move sailors on the carrier and disinfect areas on board as the virus spread of the ship.

Thomas Modly, the acting secretary of the Navy, said he lost confidence in Crozier’s ability to command the ship effectively as he faced the downstream crisis after Crozier sent the letter on a classified email system of 20 to 30 people. . Sending such a letter, Modly said, caused unnecessary alarm on the ship’s operational readiness and weakened the chain of command.

“In sending it out very widely, he didn’t care to make sure it couldn’t leak,” Modly said. “And that’s part of his responsibility.”

In a briefing Saturday, President Donald Trump offered support for Modly’s decision.

“He should not have said so in a letter,” the president said of Crozier. “I thought it was terrible what he did.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told CNN’s “Union State” today that there were 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among sailors in the airline carrier and that more than half of the ship was tested. So far there has been no hospitalization.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” Esper said of Crozier’s actions. “All the services at times relieve commanders without the benefit of an investigation up ahead because they have lost confidence in them. It’s certainly not unique to the Navy.”

News of Crozier’s diagnosis is likely to fuel more doubts about the Navy’s handling of the carrier epidemic, which has already received notable criticism from the ranks and records. On Friday, video circulated showing hundreds of sailors on Roosevelt’s ship to Crozier as he disembarked the ship. Memes depicting the navy rescue commander from a burning building saving his career pushed on all social media.

Crozier’s firing also raised concerns with Democratic lawmakers. In a statement, Democratic leaders in the House Armed Services Committee condemned his expulsion, although they acknowledged that Crozier could be misled in his handling of the situation.

Lawmakers said: “Captain Crozier was justifiably concerned about the health and safety of his crew, but did not deal with the immense pressure.” “However, relieving him of his order is an overreaction.

Lawmakers added: “Send a commanding officer out of a comprehensive, unresolved investigation into the growing crisis at USS Theodore Roosevelt.”

Today, former Vice President Joe Biden has voiced criticism of the Marine’s actions on ABC in “This Week,” which says, “I think it’s as close to criminal as dealing with this guy.”

“I think it should be a congratulation rather than fired,” Biden added.

A Navy spokesman said Crozier was transferred to Naval Air Forces command headquarters in San Diego but must complete a forty-year period.

The commander was quarantined in the “distinguished visitor district” on Guam’s naval base, according to two of his classmates. It is unclear when he was first tested for COVID-19 or when he received his results.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is homeported in San Diego, arrived in the US in Guam territory on March 27 and holds a crew of nearly 5,000 service members. All sailors evacuated from the carrier must have a negative test result for COVID-19 before they can be isolated on land. At least 400 of the container is expected to be sent to hotels in Guam on Sunday, according to Mary Rhodes, president of Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, who is assisting the Navy with the logistics of such transfers.

“This is an urgent situation and a humanitarian effort,” Rhodes said. “We have 13 hotels to receive up to 4,000 military personnel.”

Sailors will join about 625 other service members from the Roosevelt who have already tested negative for the virus and have been sent to quarantine at hotels over the past few days.