The Navy receives the USS St. Louis at the Wisconsin shipyard ceremony

February 7 (UPI) – The Navy announced on Friday that it has accepted delivery of the future USS St. Louis during a ceremony at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.

The St. Louis is the 10th Freedom variant coastal battleship designed and built by an FMM industrial team led by Lockheed Martin and delivered on February 6.

Later that year, the ship entered service and was transported to the Mayport Naval Base in Florida.

“This is a great day for the Navy and our country with the delivery of the future USS St. Louis, which will carry an important maritime historical legacy into their future,” said LCS program manager Capt. Mike Taylor in a press release. “I am extremely proud to see the results of all the hard work and effort of the Navy, Lockheed Martin and FMM team in building the Navy the nation needs.”

According to the Navy, the ship will be the seventh ship in the sea service.

The U.S. Navy’s first warship, named St. Louis, was launched on the Washington Navy Yard in February 1827. It was decommissioned in 1865 after serving during the civil war.

The St. Louis is the first LCS to be delivered to the Navy in 2020. Four more – the USS Kansas City, the USS Oakland and the USS Mobile, and the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, which is under construction at FMM, and several others that are slated for later delivery are slated for delivery later this year.

Littoral warships are designed for rapid movement in offshore environments, but can also be used in the open ocean and combat submarines, mines and schools of small boats.