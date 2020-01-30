The NBA changes the all-star game format for 2020 and recognizes Kobe Bryant

January 30 (UPI) – The NBA announced that it will honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, by changing the format of the 2020 all-star game in Chicago.

The league unveiled the significant changes to the All-Star format on Thursday on social media, turning every quarter into a charity mini-game before the fourth quarter goes out of time. The final score decides on the winner.

Earnings will reset to 0-0 at the beginning of the second and third quarters before being restored for the fourth quarter. At this point, the points of each team from the first three quarters are added to a total number of points.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the final goal score is determined by adding 24, which Bryant is known to have had in the second half of his NBA career with the Lakers, to the overall team’s score.

For example, if the cumulative score for the first three quarters is 100 to 95, the final goal score will be set to 124 points. To win the All Star game, the team must score 24 points with 100 points in the fourth quarter before the team scores 29 points with 95 points.

The team that scores the most points in the first three quarters will receive $ 100,000, a total of $ 300,000 donated to charity. The winning team in the All-Star game will receive $ 200,000 for the community organization it has designated. If one team sweeps every four quarters, the other team will still receive $ 100,000 for their charity.

The NBA said the new format was one of many planned tributes to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven others who were killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, California throughout the All-Star weekend.