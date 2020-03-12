The NBA is suspending its season due to coronavirus

The National Basketball Association has decided to suspend its season in response to the coronavirus.

The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder after a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NBA released a statement announcing its decision:

The NBA has suspended the season following the Coronavirus crisis. His official statement: pic.twitter.com/x3X6pddmSq

According to ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter, the league will use play suspension to determine what steps to take.

The NBA will “use hiatus to determine next steps,” the league says. https://t.co/tWoRO8pbfT

Wojnarowski also identified the Jazz player infected with the virus.

Jazz and Tricks players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, according to league sources on ESPN. You are following Rudy Gobert positively for coronavirus.

Most NBA teams have about 11 games in the regular season. However, the extended season of the league continues through June. However, with only half the league involved in the postseason, the league could choose to have teams play in sand removed from areas that they believe are most at risk of contamination.

Another possible solution might be for teams that are already mathematically eliminated from playoff competition to end their season soon enough to minimize the risk of virus spreading.

Other sports leagues are likely to perform similarly, especially mainstream basketball. The MLB is currently playing spring training in front of crowds. Not only that, the regular season of the league start is less than a month away.

