The NBA responds to the tragic loss of basketball icon Kobe Bryant

Since reports say the NBA basketball star has been flooded, Kobe Bryants, Death of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, other NBA players and employees have reported on social media to pay tribute to the icon.

We can confirm that Kobe Bryant died today in a helicopter accident.

The entire Los Angeles Lakers family wants to support their family and friends.

RIP KOBE ???? ❤️



Man i don’t even know where to start ???????? I started playing ball because of KOBE after seeing the 2010 final. I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. I am just so FREAKING SAD !!!!

RIP LEGEND



Total sadness… ..



This is currently not real



More than just a basketball man, he has 4 daughters … life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers for his family.



I have lovesickness. Kobe Bryant had so much more to share with the world. It was amazing how he started his career after the game. We only saw the beginning with films, television, his book and the simple father of his four daughters. Terrible that he was robbed of more life. pic.twitter.com/3wJa8OMLH5



We can never forget how precious life is. Like those who are special to you and never let you forget how much you love them



All lessons

Any advice

Every word you ever told me …

Stays with me forever

Thank you Kobe ???????? ❤️



Kobe is considered one of the best NBA players ever. He played 20 seasons with the LA Lakers and finished third in the highest score ever.

The LA Lakers withdrew both jerseys, numbers 8 and 24, after retiring to make him the only NBA player to receive the honor.

Image:

