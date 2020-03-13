The NBA says the Hiatus virus is likely to last “at least a month”

MIAMI (AP) – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last at least a month, or approximately what the rest of the season would have been. ‘an uninterrupted regular season.

“What we have determined today is that this hiatus will most likely take at least 30 days,” Silver told TNT’s “Inside The NBA”, while making his first public comment since the league suspended the game on Wednesday. late at night after Utah jazz center Rudy Gobert tested for a coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said on Thursday that he was also positive.

Silver did not say if the league intends to resume the regular season or if the NBA, in the event it returns to action, immediately enters the game next season. It is unclear whether the game will resume with the stands fans, something the league’s owners were prepared to do without Gobert’s diagnosis or aggravation of the situation. The minimum 30 day hiatus would mean no match until April 10 at least.

Silver said the league and the association of players will need to continue to determine “what makes sense here without compromising anyone’s safety and I think it’s frankly too early to say so,” Silver said.

The regular season runs through April 15, with the playoffs scheduled for April 18 and the NBA Finals to begin on June 4. The NBA’s 30-day plan was decided the same day as Major League Soccer announced a 30-day shutdown. In response to the virus, Major League Baseball said the opening day would be delayed by at least two weeks, and the NHL began what it called “pause” its season.

“That literally changes hour by hour in terms of what we know,” Silver said.

Silver was also asked if the season can end. “Of course it is possible,” Silver said. “At this moment I know nothing more.”

Meanwhile, great and very long NBA commentator Charles Barkley was not on the “Inside The NBA” broadcast Tuesday night, revealing that he self-authorized for 48 hours because he has not felt right since. from a recent trip to New York.

Barkley said he has been tested for COVID-19 and has yet to receive results. “This thing is so scary,” Barkley said.

For now, NBA players have said they will stay in the domestic market until Monday, at least with some teams like the Toronto Raptors self-pairing – they should stay in place longer and talk to a doctor. the athletic coaching team or team once a day. Group training and practice are not yet allowed.

In most cases, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious diseases, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus; in mild cases it may take about two weeks, and in more severe cases it may take 3-6 weeks.

There are 259 games left without playing in the calendar this season. If the regular season does not resume, this would be the second largest number of lost games in league history.

The 2011-12 season was reduced to 240 games due to a lockout that ended up cutting 16 games from each team’s schedule. The 1998-99 season lost 464 games due to another block in which teams ended up playing a 50-game program.

Closing it could cost the league hundreds of millions of revenue, including ticket sales, concessions and gift and merchandise purchases, adding to the financial worries of a year the league lost as much as $ 400 million, his own estimate, after a brief one last fall that began with a tweet from Houston Rockets CEO Daryl Morey in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

It could also cost the players.

What is called a “force majeure event” – the legal term for unforeseen circumstances, such as an epidemic or pandemic – could come into play. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players could lose 1.08% of their annual salary for each game lost.

That means Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, the highest paid player in the league this season, could lose about $ 435,000 for every game that is finally played. A player who could turn a two-way deal into a normal NBA deal this season would lose about $ 9,700 per game.

Also on Thursday, the NBA 2K League announced that its start on March 24 would be delayed and that its teams would “compete in distant preseason tournaments” to prepare for the season.