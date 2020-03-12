The NBA suspends the regular season due to coronavirus

In the face of concerns and uncertainties about COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the impact on its games, its business and its extended family of players, coaches and fans, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday until further notice.

Wednesday’s list of games, including the Jazz-Thunder game delayed before the game started and postponed shortly thereafter, was the last for an indefinite period of time.

The New Orleans game in Sacramento, planned later than others, was later canceled as well.

Image:

JJ Redick and his Pelicans teammates leave the arena after postponing their Sacramento game

“The NBA will use this bracket to determine next steps to move forward in relation to the coronavirus pandemic,” the league announced.

The reason for the suspension of the league-wide game was the unspoiled game at OKC’s Chesapeake Energy Arena. “One Utah Jazz player pre-tested the COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly before the game started,” according to the press release.

“At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

Last Wednesday, the NBA Board of Governors had a conference call to discuss virus, security of those involved and proposed scenarios to tackle the health threat from hosting regular season games without spectators in the arenas. until it is temporarily closed.

The league announced in the afternoon that Golden State’s home game against Brooklyn on Thursday night would, in fact, be played without allowing ticket holders to enter the Chase Center in San Francisco. But the events that plunged the Jazz-Thunder game and the effects of the mess made the championship call pause.

Numerous reports cited central Utah Rudy Gobert as an infected player, though the championship did not mention him by name. Denver coach Michael Malone also mentioned Gobert at his post-game press conference in Dallas.

Image:

Rudy Gobert questions a call during a Utah Jazz victory

Jazz issued a statement saying in part: “This morning, a Utah Jazz player tested negative for flu, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms subsided during the day. However, in a precautionary measure, and Consulting and collaborating with NBA medical personnel and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to evaluate COVID-19.

“A positive preliminary result came back shortly before the announcement.”

Jazz said the team is working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the league and officials in Oklahoma and Utah. The Utah player was getting attention in Oklahoma City.

The growing questions and fears about COVID-19, and how the NBA can better protect its participants and fans, led to a joint decision Monday with other major sports leagues to close the media locker room. . Interviews with players and coaches were conducted in the form of press conferences elsewhere in the arenas, and journalists were required to stay 6-8 meters away from the interviewees.

Gobert had mocked politics on Monday after the Jazz morning shoot, playing all the microphones and recorders set on the table in front of him.

The teams had also advised employees, as with most of the general public, to wash their hands frequently, avoid strokes and punches, and not touch their faces.

But the decision to suspend the season has taken this to a whole new level and unprecedented.

Image:

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban photographed during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center

“It’s not really about basketball or money,” Dallas owner Mark Cuban said in an interview with ESPN, in court while his Mavericks were waiting for the Nugget. “This is exploding to the point where suddenly both players and owners think about your family. You really want to make sure you’re doing it the right way. Because it’s so much more personal now.”

“You see what happened elsewhere, just with the idea that she’s come so close and potentially a couple of players have it. ‘Awesome’ is not the right word. I mean, it’s crazy.”

In discussing the Board of Governors, various scenarios and implications were reported. Including the financial impact of losing attendance, the effect on player salaries if they compete in empty buildings instead of playing them all, and the impact on hundreds of other business relationships that NBA teams have with vendors and employees to organize your games .

Health concerns and some unsolved details all leave Wednesday morning. The Jazz players were essentially quarantined at the Chesapeake Energy Arena after leaving court moments before the cancellation was announced. Teams that had recently faced Utah were reportedly encouraged to quarantine.

The NBA had lost regular season games in the past due to shutdowns. The 1998-99 season did not begin until February 1999 with a 50-game schedule and the 2011-12 season consisted of 66 games starting at Christmas, both delayed by lengthy negotiations for collective bargaining.

The suspension of an emerging season, with five weeks left on the 82 match schedule and play-offs beginning April 18, is brand new. No restart date for now.

Cuban said this would not be like a deadlock, that players would expect the delay however and wherever they choose. “Talking to some of the guys who don’t play punk,” Cuban said, “was like, ‘Look, I don’t think they can get out of town. The idea is that the only way you can have control over it and get insurance the players is healthy is we know where they are and who they deal with. “

Initial reports indicated that teams would be allowed to practice and maintain their game readiness. But the purpose of the virus and the procedures to treat it have been mobile targets, with new information modifying decisions made hours or days ago.

The National College Athletic Association (NCAA), among its conference tournaments and on the eve of its nationally recognized & # 39; Mars Madness & # 39; tournament, decided on Wednesday to play games without an audience. Many colleges and universities that these teams come from are students sent out of dormitories and off campus to continue their studies online.

The 2019-2020 season has been tough for the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver, starting with the China preseason / social controversy over the January deaths of Commissioner David Stern and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.