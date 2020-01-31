The NBA will honor Kobe Bryant with a new NBA all-star game format

The NBA will honor Kobe Bryant’s life by changing the format of their 2020 all-star game in Chicago.

The new format maximizes the money that can be raised for charity. The biggest change came in the form of a fourth quarter with no time and a target with Bryants number 24, the NBA said in a press release.

Confused? Here’s the breakdown.

Each quarter is treated as a 12-minute mini-game to give each team the chance to raise money for local charities. At the end of the third quarter, each team’s points are added up to a total number of points.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, a “target score” is determined by adding 24, the number Bryant wore in the second half of his NBA career, to the management team’s total score.

For example, if team A has 100 points at the end of the third quarter and team B has 90, the target number is 124. The game then goes to a sudden death, which means that the team that reaches the target number first wins.

Bryant had 18 NBA All-Star selections and a record four NBA All-Star Game MVP Awards.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Bryant is also honored on Sunday in the Super Bowl by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

,