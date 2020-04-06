The neighbors celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the woman with a surprise parade

The friends and family of a woman from De Soto, Illinois, made sure she had a birthday to remember this Saturday, despite concerns about coronavirus.

According to WSIL, when Betty Maroney woke up Saturday morning, she had no idea how surprised her loved ones were.

Maroney was born on April 4, 1917, and those who love him were not about to let the pandemic prevent them from celebrating their 103rd birthday.

As she sat in a chair by her driveway, cars with bright balloons and colorful signs passed in front of her house, as drivers drove in the waves.

The woman who survived a tri-state tornado torn by her community in 1925 said she has enjoyed family gatherings for many years, but the parade was an event she will never forget.

“It is so much more than I expected, and it is a blessing to me and I will remember it for a long time,” he said.

According to her organization, Sondra Harris organized her family and friends.

“It’s nice that the whole community comes together,” he added, “Everyone who has lived in De Soto knows Betty because she has been here forever.”

At the end of the parade, several people got out of their cars and stood at the end of Maroney’s driveway to sing “Happy Birthday” to them as they followed the social detachment guidelines.

At the end of the day, Maroney thanked everyone for his kind gesture and said he looks forward to seeing everyone again next year as he celebrates his 104th birthday.

On Saturday, Facebook users also wished her well and said they are glad she enjoyed the event.

“A very happy happiness has wished you. We plan [sic] that the whole town will celebrate your birthday next year with a park party, “one person commented.

“Happy birthday, pretty soul. 103-year-old. Bless you,” wrote another.