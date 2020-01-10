The neighbors were thrilled that the street lights in Dunedin are back on

Loading...

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For weeks now, neighbors in the dark have been calling 8 On Your Side to turn the street lights back on. Well, 8 On Your Side is getting results.

Several traffic lights went out along Curlew Road, west of US Highway 19 in Pinellas County. The neighbors are concerned about the safety of pedestrians and bikers.

Shortly after 8 On Your Side started investigating the problem, the lights were fixed.

“The lights came back on magically in about 24 to 26 hours,” said James Hurley.

The Hurley family has lived in the community for more than three decades. They say the street lights went out before the holidays.

“You think all this light makes you safer?” Asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Basically safer, yes, and not just me, but the neighborhood.”

8 On Your Side stopped on the road more than once. Every time we saw a lot of traffic, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We have a number of hikers here,” said James Hurley. “We have a paraplegic who has a motorized bike.”

Hurley said that she and her father had been on the phone for days and had made no progress.

“It just seems like they’re pointing their fingers at each other,” said Dawn Hurley. “Nobody seems to know whose problem to fix.”

Duke Energy told 8 On Your Side that they are not responsible for fixing the light. However, they would work with the city and county on this matter.

The street lamps are owned by the city of Dunedin.

City officials have told 8 On Your Side that Pinellas County Transportation is responsible for the repair of the lights.

In the meantime, the Hurley family would also like to thank the Pinellas County crews for the repairs.

