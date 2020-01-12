The Netflix documentary after US cheerleading

Loading...

Like everyone who sees Bring It On as one of his favorite films, I’ve been obsessed with cheerleading since childhood. When I saw Friday night that there was a new Netflix documentary series called Cheer, I quickly decided that the weekend would only be on TV.

Australia is not a super friendly country, is it? You can do cheerleading – I remember that my university had a team, but it was a far cry from American colleagues, especially from competing teams like Navarro College, which was the focus of Cheer. No wonder we are so obsessed with seeing cheerleading shows.

Navarro College is a junior college in Corsicana, Texas. Not where you’d expect one of the best cheerleading teams in America, right? I always thought that this honor was reserved for the huge colleges with the big football teams that also fill the stadiums for regular games.

But – as Cheer emphasizes – there is a difference between motivating football cheers and competition cheers. The crazy air throws and scary flips? It’s a highly competitive jubilation, and from the moment the jubilation sets in, you have to expect your mouth to open because these college students don’t mess around when it comes to jeopardizing their bodies for sport to put.

My breasts hurt sympathetically when I see women flung into the air and then land hard on a bundle of outstretched arms. FACE BELOW. At some point a guy does a back lift (cheerleaders with a standing back flip do not worry, you will master the entire mother tongue at the end of the 6-part series) and ends up on the SIDE OF HIS FOOT. You can basically see the break happening.

They pretty much make it clear that cheerleading is not a sport for someone who is afraid of being injured – we see how “fliers” (the people who are thrown into the air or take the top positions on pyramids) keep landing hard and working through the air pain when the team practices for hours to perfect stunts.

I don’t want to give away too much, but there is a complication towards the end of the series that leads to last-minute training just before a presentation. Over and over again, the teams train death-defying stunts until minutes before the preso. It’s both proof of how hard these people work, and how easy it would be to screw up something complex and seriously injure yourself or others – while we absolutely see coaches Monica Aldama Give the team breaks when it is exhausted from time to time. We also see how it works through injuries and hours of training.

Credit: Netflix

A core conversation that is presented in Cheer is for all the hard work, hours of dedication and physical strain … what’s next?

As a director Greg Whiteley He recently told KWTX that one of his main fascinations with cheerleading was the level of commitment, given the fact that a future career was not really an option.

“(I) tried to find out why you are so crazy about this activity, especially when it is so expensive, especially when there doesn’t seem to be a payday at the end: In football, you can have a profitable life and is physically exposed to the same danger in many ways. “

Towards the end of the series, we see a lot of cheerleaders figuring out how to keep cheering while continuing to grow up – what happens when they leave junior college? It’s only a two-year hiatus, which means some of the people we meet in the Netflix documentary are about to end their Navarro careers.

You see, cheer isn’t just about cheerleading – it goes deeper and connects you to the individuals in the team. They are starting to take deep care of these crazy kids known from Instagram Gabi Butlerwhose parents manage their celebrity status in order to Jerry Harris, a cute and smart baby angel who just loves cheerleading. There are Lexi Brumback, a stoner with impressive stumbling skills, at risk of being transported back to a rocky past.

But for me, the standouts that caught my attention and made me cry a little were something Morgan Simian, Anyone who has a tragic background story that I will not tell you about, because if it dissolves, you will be shocked La’Darius Marshall, An absolute star and all-round angel who ABSOLUTELY needs his own reality TV show – Netflix, if you don’t, someone else will. TO GET. ON. THE.

I would say if you are NOT interested in cheerleading or Americana vibes then Cheer is not for you. It’s very much about the cheerleading experience and is VERY, very American. But if you love one or both of these things, it’s a must.