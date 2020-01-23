The Netherlands continues to rank eighth in the anti-corruption ranking

The Netherlands remains one of the least corrupt countries in the world and remains eighth in the current Transparent International index for the third year in a row.

New Zealand and Denmark top the list of corruption perceptions at 87 points, five points more than the Netherlands.

“Countries with the highest CPI scores, such as Denmark, Switzerland and Iceland, are not immune to corruption,” the organization said in a press release on money laundering and other corruption in the private sector. “

Eighth place in the Netherlands is no reason for complacency, said Serv Wiemers, director of Transparency International Nederland, the NRC. “We have some catching up to do, particularly with regard to political integrity”.

At the bottom of the list are South Sudan and Somalia.

