The Netherlands is well prepared for the corona virus

The Netherlands must take into account that some people can contract the corona virus since it has now been identified in Europe, a senior Dutch health official told Telegraaf.

“In this sense, we are totally dependent on how other countries deal with cases of infection,” said Jaap van Dissel, director of the Infectious Diseases Department at the RIVM Health Department.

There were several cases of the virus in France and one suspected case in Austria. Other cases have been identified in the United States, Canada and Australia. Around 2,700 cases have been reported worldwide and 80 deaths have been reported in China.

The Netherlands, says Van Dissel, is well equipped to deal with this. “The patient is isolated in hopes of limiting spread,” he said. “But there are still risks because a lot of people are out of hospital on the first day they experience symptoms.”

The disease can incubate for up to a week, he said. “With that in mind, we know very little about the corona virus, how it is contagious, and how to cure it,” he said. “And it could take months to develop a vaccine.”

The introduction of mass checks at airports, as happened with the SARS fear in 2002, is pretty pointless, since most people are not sick when they arrive, he emphasized.

Still, there was no need to panic, Van Dissel told Telegraaf. “Thanks to previous outbreaks like the Mexican flu, we have protocols to prevent the spread of disease,” he said. “And if the virus shows up here, it will likely be limited to a handful of cases.”

