The Netherlands lose in the race for a highly qualified workforce

There are relatively few international knowledge workers in the Netherlands compared to other European countries, although highly skilled migration has increased significantly in the past 15 years.

According to the latest figures from the CBS, the statistics agency, 383 million “knowledge workers” were born in other countries between 2016 and 2018, which corresponds to 4.2 percent of the total workforce. “Knowledge workers” are all university graduates, including academics, lawyers, academics and engineers.

In the Netherlands, the number of highly skilled foreign workers has been significantly lower since 2003-2005, when they made up 3 percent of the workforce.

At that time the country was in line with countries such as Ireland, Great Britain and Sweden, but the share of “knowledge workers” rose to 9 percent in Sweden and Great Britain and to 12 percent in Ireland.

Two thirds of the knowledge workers based in the Netherlands have top jobs as managers or technicians, which are only surpassed by Luxembourg and Switzerland. In the Netherlands, the percentage of self-employed knowledge workers is the highest of the total at 20 percent.

At 26 percent, Luxembourg has the largest share of knowledge workers in relation to the total workforce – twice as many as in 2003-2005 and twice as many as in Switzerland.

