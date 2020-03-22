The new album Childish Gambino “3:15:20” landed – listen

The new album of Donald Glover for his childhood nickname Gambino crime seems to have been officially released.

The recording was originally put on the Internet only at 12 o’clock on Sunday (March 15th), before it was removed. Yesterday (March 21) at the site of artist “Donald Glover Presentations” appeared a mysterious countdown clock, which led to suggestions that a new music may be on the way, or an album that went missing last week, will be permanently available on the Internet.

“3:15:20” consists mainly of new music, and the staff, including Ariana Grande 21 Savzha and Ludwig Goransana. The single “Algorithm”, which he has shared through the application of augmented reality, also presented a single 2019 Glover.

Initially, the music that came out over the weekend, went Gambino 2018 single “Feels Like Summer”. Also, the movie “Warlords” was presented, track debyutavany in the show “Coachella” Gambino last year.

The album is available in two forms: as a track-a track Childish Gambino via streaming platform, and as a continuous game version as part of the same project, “Donald Glover Presents” – is now backed up on the site.

Examining short appearance of the album on the Internet, the NME wrote: “Combining Glover with Ariana Grande on the” Time “… it would be a hit when it will be officially released, given the easy connection of two vocal stars Sint-drums, it would seem. borrowed from Daft Punk.

“Elsewhere, 21 Savage and SZA provide exciting features in the” Vibrate “to the neo-function if Glover is exploring the possibility of Prince level it is increasingly improved vocal range, which he manages to break through the new positions on the arrests, with” Under the Sun “.

“Here he preaches badly over soulful live band for” attempts to make the spirit in your Yeezy Boosts “with an evangelical flavor, which is regularly observed in the” Sunday service “Kanye West – Glover was present during the last year the Coachella”

In 2018 Glover announced plans to withdraw from its project Childish Gambino.

Speaking to reporters after winning the “Grammy” for best traditional R & B performance for the song “the Redbone” in 2018, Glover also said that sustained its decision to lift the veil on the project.

“I stand for,” said Glover. “I am very grateful for that (Grammy). Now I am doing another project. But I like the ending, I think it is important to make progress.

“I believe that if many things were deadly norm, we would not have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think the ending is good, because it makes everything better.”