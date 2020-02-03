The new bank will serve farmers who need financing

divide

A new British bank, which will start up in 2020, is said to secure farmers’ funding, according to a report.

Chester-based Oxbury will offer specific products for UK farmers and savings accounts for the general public and businesses. The bank received its license from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the Bank of England.

The new bank wants to be the point of contact for farmers who need banking services. The bank will also borrow money depending on the need for agricultural cash flow, which changes with the seasons. The new bank is particularly important as there is a perception that Brexit may result in funds being lost and less money coming in from the EU.

Oxbury said it will focus on sustainable agriculture, and its launch follows a report from the RSA Food, Farming & Countryside Commission that says a special bank for farmers is urgently needed.

It was founded by James Farrar, who founded ClearBank in 2015, and Nick Evans, who founded an agricultural technology company called Adaptris.

Former Bank of England advisor Tim Fitzpatrick is a member of the board of directors, as is Huw Morgan, who was a senior executive at HSBC.

“This is an important milestone in bringing the only UK-based bank to the market whose thinking, expertise and empathy is focused solely on the agricultural market and the needs of British farmers,” said Farrar.

Evans added that the bank would work within the existing agricultural community.

“Oxbury is a new specialty bank founded by the agricultural sector for this sector and designed to work with traditional agricultural companies that farmers know and trust,” said Evans. “This trust is vital in a time of great change and opportunity in British agriculture, which is used by future-oriented farmers to ensure the prosperity of British farms in a sustainable way.”

