The new Barbie collection underlines the importance of wellness and self-care

Even Barbie has to take some time.

A new line of Barbie dolls is designed to bring girls closer to the benefits of wellness and self-care, toy manufacturer Mattel said in a statement.

In collaboration with the popular meditation app Headspace, Mattel has created a collection with three themes: meditation, physical well-being and self-care.

In a busy, over-connected world, these barbies show how important it is to take time – whether through yoga, meditation or other routines.

A meditation-motivated doll uses light and sound effects to guide children through active, guided meditation while playing.

Another promotes self-care with a cucumber eye mask, a box of bath bombs and a candle, while another invites you to relax and thoroughly relax before going to bed.

A fitness doll celebrates a way to recharge itself with physical movements like yoga or hula hoop.

The dolls have 11 “joints” for a more realistic movement on the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips and knees and come with puppies.

Various play sets are also available in the collection, including a bathtub with sparkling bubble packs, a manicure and pedicure chair or a spa day mask set.

Eva Prieto, Headspace’s female voice, even gave the parents the following tips to help children learn the concepts of wellness and meditation.

Here’s how they broken it down:

Explain what mindfulness and meditation mean Lead by example Start short and easy Choose a safe place Choose the right time Practice gratitude Exercises for your children Promote emotions

The dolls will be available in spring 2020 and cost between $ 14.99 and $ 19.99.