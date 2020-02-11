The new crowbar album “is coming out fantastic,” says Kirk Windstein

In a new interview with Full metal jackie‘s nationally syndicated radio show, Frontmann Kirk Windstein of New Orleans mud metal veterans CROWBAR gave an update on the songwriting process for the band’s next album in full length. He said (listens to audio below): “This new record is coming out amazingly and it will write itself. Of course I have a lot of help from Matt Brunson, our other guitarist. And then our new bass player Shane Wesleycontributed a lot of cool things.

“I’m worried about how,” Oh God, will my ideas run dry? CROWBAR“he admitted.” But luckily and I can say that it comes out fantastic. We are already working on song 8. At this point we are way ahead of schedule, which is a good feeling. So we can take the time for the last two songs for which we have a lot of riffs but which still have to be written.

“I’m worried when it says, ‘Oh God, it’s time for a new one CROWBAR (Recording) “he repeated.” I mean it’s the 12th CROWBAR So there must be at least 120 songs – probably at least 125 songs or something – on the CD CROWBAR Catalog now. And when you think about it, sometimes is kind of creepy. Like, ‘how is this going to happen? What challenges will I face or will we face to put it together? CROWBAR Album?’ But so far this new one is coming out fantastic. “

Last fall, Windstein spoke to Australia Heavy magazine about what inspired him while he was rewriting CROWBAR Material. “I always make my lyrics last,” he said. “From a lyrical point of view, I haven’t had any ideas so far, but the arrangements and the songs and so on are going really well. It’s a good mix of a few old things, a few more melodic things, a few faster things With the age of the band we are expanding our sound a bit and are releasing more and more records, we don’t want to repeat ourselves, on the other hand we want to stay true to the original idea CROWBAR was 30 years ago. I think we are on the right track. I really enjoy the last few records. I think we are definitely on the right track with this. “

CROWBARthe latest studio album by, “The line is just lying”was released about in 2016 eOne,



