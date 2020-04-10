The new Department of Labor website opens Friday morning

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 / 06:36 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 10, 2020 / 06:36 AM EDT

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – Starting at 7pm on Friday, the Department of Labor is introducing a better system for applying for unemployment benefits as millions of Americans have stopped or deliberated. look away from the deadly disease to get benefits and help. .

The entire system was closed at 5 p.m. Thursday to launch some serious upgrades, saying the experience should be user-friendly when systems fail and the cable will come under heavy load.

Some changes made by the Cuomo government are to revoke phone certificates, which means that people will not go in and want to download a copy if they have a problem, or make mistakes in filling out their applications online. Begin Friday, if you have any information left, you should not call. The department will call you within 72 hours.

The state saves $ 10 billion to $ 15 billion, so about 80,000 state employees will receive their 90-day paycheck, which is about $ 50 million.

“We think at this point, it’s wise to stop. Both percentages have been raised for at least 90 days. In 90 days, we’ll look at it, ”said Robert Mujica, Director of Budget.

Governor Cuomo said, “The choices you can make are the performance of state employees, option A. Option B, could have bought time to pay for state workers. I chose choice B. ”

From now on, you will be able to apply online from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow the working memory department to customize the application.