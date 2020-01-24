The new discovery may be the key to universal cancer treatment

A team of researchers at the University of Cardiff in the United Kingdom has discovered a new type of immunocyte with receptors that kill almost all forms of cancer, giving hope for a possible form of global cancer treatment in the future.

On Monday, the scientists’ findings were published in the scientific journal Nature Immunology. They discovered a T-cell equipped with a new form of T-cell receptor, also known as TCR, that can recognize and kill most human cancers while ignoring healthy cells.

While chemotherapy and radiation have been used to treat cancers for years, T-cell therapy is the latest innovation in the treatment of cancer. Immunocytes are taken from the patient, modified to target specific proteins, and placed back into the patient’s bloodstream. Currently, the most widely used form of this treatment is known as CAR-T. However, according to Cardiff’s researchers, this treatment can “target only certain cancers and does not work for solid tumors”.

But the discovery of this new TCR has given researchers hope for a cure for one-size-fits-all cancer. According to their findings, the receptor can “distinguish between healthy cells and cancers, killing only the latter.” The most notable difference is that it is detected by a molecule that is universal to the human body.

The reason CAR-T and other forms of T-cell therapy for cancer treatment have not been widely adopted is due to cell surface molecules called human leukocyte antigens or HLAs.

HLA varies widely among individuals, making it difficult to treat a “single size”. However, this newly discovered TCR recognizes whether the cells are healthy or cancerous through an HLA-like molecule called “MR1”.

“Unlike HLA, MR1 is no different in the human population,” the scientists wrote in a statement. This has led to a surprising discovery that could potentially be the key to finding universal cancer treatment.

“This new type of T-cell therapy has tremendous potential to overcome the current limitations of CAR-T, which is struggling to identify appropriate and safe targets for more than a few types of cancer,” said Oliver Ottmann, Director of Hematology at his University. Cardiff. statement.

While the discovery is an important breakthrough in the treatment and fight against cancer, it needs to undergo extensive research and testing before adopting a cure. The University of Cardiff is planning additional tests and hopes that the treatment will be readily available within the next two years.