The new drama “Tell me what you saw” shares the key points to wait for before the premiere

OCN’s new drama “Tell Me What You Saw” is coming out tonight!

The series tells the story of a genius profiler and a detective with a photographic memory who work together to find a serial killer.

Less than a day before the premiere, “Tell Me What You Saw” revealed three key reasons for anticipating the drama:

1. Strong and solid characters

The drama has a solid cast that includes Jang Hyuk, who returns to OCN after three years, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, who broadens his acting spectrum through films and dramas, Jin Seo Yeon, who won the title of “Stage thief” for his performance in the film “Believer”, Jang Hyun Sung, who shines in each of his projects with his perfect immersion, and Ryu Seung Soo, who skillfully plays his role in various genres.

These trusted actors shared that they were “caught up in their three-dimensional characters”. Above all, the explanation that “all characters have secrets” is the reason why viewers are more excited by the charm of each character that these actors will create.

2. The teamwork of Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon

The genius profiler Oh Hyun Jae (Jang Hyuk) disappeared from the world in an explosion caused by a serial killer known as “The Guy”. run after him.

With policeman Cha Soo Young (Sooyoung) who has a photographic memory and team leader Hwang Ha Young (Jin Seo Yeon) who designs all the plans, Oh Hyun Jae will track down the serial killer and discover the truth. Sooyoung shared: “You can expect a special chemistry of the three.”

3. Absorbing plot and talented team

The production team described the work as “high quality work” created by a trusted group of writers, directors and actors who worked hard with creativity and paid attention to every detail. Writers Go Young Jae and Han Ki Hyun increased the immersion of the actors with the absorbing intrigue of the drama. In addition, director (PD) Kim Sang Hoon has improved the drama with his meticulous and sensual production.

PD Kim Hong Sun, who directed the first season of “Voice” as well as “The Guest”, added perfection to the creative work. The drama promised to sweat the hands of viewers in anticipation of each episode.

“Tell Me What You Saw” will be presented on February 1 at 10:50 pm KST, and will be available on Viki!

In the meantime, check out the highlighted movie with English subtitles below:

