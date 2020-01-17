The new Eminem album contains a controversial song that refers to huge bombing of Manchester Ariana Grande

Eminem finds himself in the midst of a social networking storm with a song on his new album “Music To Be Murdered By” that refers to the bombing of Manchester 2017 in the Ariana Grande concert. That tragic night 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber in a tragic and cowardly attack to which the rapper refers.

“I’m considering shouting” Bombs away “in the game / as if I’m waiting outside of an Ariana Grande concert,”

In the context of the entire release, the track makes sense because the album refers to the rise of violence in our society that has affected music culture. On another song, “Darkness,” he deals with the rampant gun violence in America and from the point of view of a shooter targeting concert visitors from a hotel room – referring to the 2017 Las Vegas shooter who killed more than 50 people on Route 91 Harvest music festival.

The album cover of the album is modeled on an Alfred Hitchcock album with the same name. One of the songs, called Alfred, is a 30-second clip by the famous filmmaker who speaks.

“How are you? Ladies and gentlemen / My name is Alfred Hitchcock and this is Music To Be Murdered by / It is mood music in a jugular vein / So why don’t you relax? Sit back and enjoy it / until the coroner comes, Hitchcock says in the clip.

