The new Federal law would ease the restrictions of Coronavirus on the Important Workers

(WASHINGTON) – In a preliminary, small step to reopening the country, the Trump administration passed a new ordinance Wednesday to make it easier for key workers affected by COVID-19 to return to work. if they have no symptoms. coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced at the White House that significant staff, such as health and nutrition workers, were within 6 feet of the verified or suspected infection. return to work in certain circumstances if their symptoms are not heard.

The new rules are being released as the community mourns over 14,000 deaths as a result of the disease along with destroying its economy and coastal security issues. Health professionals continue to warn Americans against the practice of avoiding the public and refraining from returning to their regular activities. At the same time, though, they are planning a time when the biggest threats from COVID-19 will be in the mirror of the ground.

President Donald Trump said that while he knows my workers are “rooted in the home,” he cannot predict when the threat from the virus will subside.

“The numbers are changing and changing very quickly and soon we will deal with it. We will dominate the top and lead in the right direction. I feel strongly about that,” Trump said of the coronavirus, which he called “this cruel beast. “

“I can’t tell you in terms of the day,” Trump said, adding that the lawsuit could go down and “start over again if we’re not careful.”

At one point, he said during his regular talk, the distraction guidelines would disappear and people would be able to stay together during the games. “At some point we look forward to returning, as it was before,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief epidemiologist, said if new guidelines looking for people who practice antisocial behavior until the end of April have succeeded in curbing the spread of the virus, there will be more relaxed recommendations.

He said the task force at the White House is trying to address public health problems with practical steps that should be taken while the 30-day guidelines expire at the end of this month so that the community can “observe. gradually to a normal event. ”

If, by the way, things start to go back to normal, Americans still need to wash their hands regularly, sick school children should be cared for at home and people with the disease will avoid going to work, said Fauci during an online discussion Wednesday with the editor. and Journal of the American Medical Association.

And people shouldn’t have to shake hands again, Fauci said, just in jest and humor.

“I mean it sounds crazy, but that’s the way it really is,” he said. “Until we get to the point where we know the population is protected” with the vaccine.

Under the new staffing regulations, the CDC recommends that exposed employees take their place before the time of their appointment, wear masks and work independently in the workplace. They are also advised to stay at home when they are sick, not to share their heads or other amenities near the face and avoid meeting in public restrooms and crowded hallways.

Employees are asked to take the conditions of exposed workers to assess symptoms before they are allowed to return to work, clean up their workplaces, and send home workers when they are sick and to exchange air in the workplace. .

Fauci said he hopes the disease will spread and Americans can make long-term investments in public health, especially at the state and local levels. Programs that are not available in January need to work if or when COVID-19 or another virus threatens the country.

“We have a tendency every time we overcome a challenge, we say, ‘OK, let’s go ahead with the current problem,'” he said. “We should never, ever be in such a state of shock. and we must scramble for response. This is history. ”

Even the new guidelines will not be immune from infection.

Recent studies have suggested that somewhere around 10% of new infectious diseases may be open by contact with infected people but still show no symptoms. Scientists say it is possible that some people who have been infected and then recovered from the disease have been contagious, or that some infected people will never have symptoms.

By Wednesday, Americans had received more than 400,000 confirmed infections.

On the other side of the world, the progress toward normalcy continues.

In Wuhan, the Chinese capital that first reported the virus, authorities announced the closure of 76 days on Wednesday. Residents can walk in and out of town without special permission, but they must use a mobile app that indicates they are healthy and not contacting anyone who is confirmed to have the disease.

Trump’s successor, Barack Obama, blasted the tweet out of his hand, writing: “Social conservatives are turning a blind eye and putting pressure on our medical professionals. But to get rid of current policies, the key would be to improve testing and monitoring – something we still haven’t made it into the country at all. ”

Conservative voices, for their part, are under pressure to revive economic and social reforms, calling on Trump to sack health officials.

“For a while, the president should look at Drs. Fauci and Birx say, we will open on May 1,” Fox media commentator Laura Ingraham tweeted. “Give me your best tips on courtesy, but we will never give up on our people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clears in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with mental health problems, it can cause severe illness, pneumonia, and death.

AP Medical writer Lindsey Tanner in Chicago contributed to this report. Stobbe reported from New York.

