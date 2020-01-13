The new fish farm near Miami aims to grow much of the salmon supply in the United States

Loading...

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10 / PRNewswire / – A new onshore salmon farm, known by industry groups as one of the largest in the world, breeds millions of healthy, popular fish in giant warehouses around 30 miles southwest of Miami.

The subtropical location of farmed salmon, which loves the cold waters of the north, is unique in the world. The Atlantic Sapphire company draws cold water from the underground and holds it in a so-called bluehouse – a greenhouse for fish – at 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

Norwegian entrepreneur Johan Andreassen has built the farm in Homestead, Florida over the past two years, relying on the constant supply of fresh and salt water from underground aquifers. This is because salmon lay eggs in fresh water rivers in the wild and the young fish swim in salt water to grow.

Ultimately, the company plans to supply a significant portion of the U.S. salmon market at a time when more and more Americans are eating healthy fish.

Atlantic Sapphire plans to produce 100,000 tons of fish by 2026 and 242,000 tons of fish by 2031. This would make up almost half of current salmon consumption in the United States, but the National Fisheries Institute trading group expects demand for salmon to grow rapidly.

The farm near Miami grows its first crop of Atlantic salmon – the largest of all salmon – and, according to the company, reaches a market size of just under £ 9. It takes about 20 months.

The largest pools in the fish farm hold approximately 25,000 fish in approximately 450,000 gallons of water, more than half the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Around 3 million fish are bred there at the beginning of this year. The average size is now a little over a pound, and the company expects to harvest it in the past half of the year.

Eggs are hatched in small tanks and transferred to larger tanks as they grow. The largest tanks would overshadow a large two-story house that towered over the factory employees.

As soon as the fish is big enough for sale, a drain in the tank is opened, which throws the fish and water into a processing area. The fish are stunned with electricity before being put up for sale.

Atlantic Sapphire plans to acquire key food retail chains as customers. Most fish are sold fresh, but 20 percent will be frozen, said Andreassen. He expects the fillets to win a premium by convincing consumers that the farm doesn’t pollute the ocean like other fish farms. Farmed salmon are currently retailing for around $ 10 a pound or more, he said.

All Atlantic salmon that are sold for human consumption come from farms because Atlantic salmon are threatened with extinction. In the United States, the species occurs only in a few rivers in Maine in the wild. They grow to 57 pounds on average.

Andreassen received permission from the South Florida Water Management District in 2016 to drain approximately 20 million gallons of water from Florida’s underground aquifers daily to begin work on its 160 acres.

Most comes from the Floridan Aquifer, which is up to 2,000 feet deep – where the water is brackish or salty. It is salty, cold, and clean enough to grow salmon in oxygen tanks, said Andreassen.

The fish farm will also process the wastewater to remove fish faeces and other solids, and then inject the wastewater into Florida’s bouldering zone, which is approximately 300 meters underground – so deep that the water at that level may have been through sand and for decades Rock is filtered before it emerges or seeps into the ocean.

Andreassen founded Atlantic Sapphire in 2010 with the goal of starting salmon farming on land in the United States as this is a growing market. His first step was to build a pilot fish farm in Denmark. Then he and his colleagues searched the states for a good location.

“We thought the northeast was the ideal place and Florida wasn’t even on the radar,” he said. “We kind of came across the fact that Florida’s aquifers were ideal for us because I found a YouTube video about them.”

He said Florida’s more than 21 million residents are also a good local market.

“I think America should be able to produce its own food. Americans are awakened by the benefits of healthy fish like salmon,” said Andreassen.

Many health studies have confirmed that high fish consumption societies have a lower incidence of heart disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s nutritional guidelines recommend consuming approximately 250 ml of a variety of seafood weekly.

So far, Atlantic Sapphire has not resisted its expansion plan, but a large environmental group in the region said it was investigating the project.

“We recently noticed this facility (Atlantic Sapphire) and are learning more about it,” said Shannon Estonez, vice president of policy for the Everglades Foundation. The foundation has been working for years to improve the surface water flow in the Everglades and prevent the ingress of salt water from the surrounding oceans.

The type of fish farm that Atlantic Sapphire builds is referred to as a circulating aquaculture system (RAS), although the wastewater leaves the facility on a regular basis. Such farms avoid the effects of net predatory fish farming in the ocean, which can harbor disease, cause fish waste pollution, and release domesticated fish into the wild.

Fish farms such as Atlantic Sapphire’s have been recommended by Seafood Watch, a popular seafood advisory program affiliated with Monterey Bay Aquarium, California. The group tries to inform the public about harmful practices in the production of seafood.

“Circulating aquaculture systems like this are fairly new and we are still evaluating them, but we believe they are better than fish farming alternatives,” said Ryan Bigelow, senior program manager at Seafood Watch. “In closed pools on land, fish are bred with less interaction with wild populations, which we encourage.”

The impact of freshwater withdrawals from Florida’s aquifers is believed to be reaching a crisis point in the northern half of the state, said Robert Knight, executive director of the Florida Springs Institute, a nonprofit group based in Gainesville. But he said the southern end of the Floridan Aquifer has a much larger volume of salt water.

Nevertheless, according to Knight, many suppliers and production facilities are likely to open up the Floridan Aquifer in South Florida, and the cumulative effect is unknown. “Twenty million gallons a day is either way,” said Knight. “It’s like all of the water consumption in Gainesville.”

Approximately 72 percent of global salmon consumption is farmed by the United Nations, and most of these farms are located in marine networks in Norway, Chile, Scotland, and Canada.

Atlantic Sapphire has raised up to $ 3 billion from investors and around 1,000 shareholders around the world, said Andreassen. The company is headquartered in Miami, but is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company has over 100 employees in Florida and plans to double that number by the end of the year.

“We are increasingly owned by the United States and now consider ourselves an American company,” said Andreassen. He said the company had spent around $ 250 million on real estate and construction in Florida.