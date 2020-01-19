The new Georgia OC Todd Monken swaps “total confusion” for championship quest

ATHENS – Georgia’s offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, still has to call his first game, but the 53-year-old knows he is in a better situation than a year ago.

RELATED: Todd Monken a “Statement Hire” from Kirby Smart

Monken’s differences in Cleveland Browns employees with coach Freddie Kitchens from the first year were well documented from the start. Many near kitchens said that Monken wasn’t even the head coach’s choice for this job.

It is no wonder that Monken has been described as “totally chaotic”. It was an exact description. The recipients Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry were a handful. The Myles Garrett helmet swing incident reached epic proportions.

Georgia football is far from total chaos.

Monken arrives in Athens and knows that he was Kirby Smart’s first choice.

Smart didn’t announce it, but it’s a good bet that Monken will take over the play calling tasks. It is something that Monken said before and that is important to him.

RELATED: Why Todd Monken is a Proven OK and a Smart Choice

The best scenario for Georgia and Monken next season is a national championship. At least a fourth consecutive trip to the SEC Championship Game.

The Georgian defense is so good. Nine out of eleven Sugar Bowl starters are returning. It was a unit that led the nation in scoring defense and run defense, taking third place nationwide in overall defense and 8 hours in pass efficiency defense.

Smart will be on the lookout for a crime that enables more explosive games while ensuring a reliable running game.

But the bottom line for Smart was and is offensive, efficiency and durability.

If Monken’s offense scores 24 points in every game next season, it is difficult to project the Bulldogs to lose a game.

Despite this, Georgia faces several challenges. The boss under these hurdles is building up an inexperienced reception team and developing and planning a new quarterback.

Georgia’s rising star George Pickens is the key to the reception corps. He has a Sugar Bowl MVP appearance and 12 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 26-14 win over Baylor.

However, Pickens was hit with two suspensions from his newbies campaign. The first concerned an unspecified violation of the team rules. The second came from the NCAA rule after causing a stir at Georgia Tech.

RELATED: Pickens apologizes to the team for the costly suspension of the SEC title game

The growth and development of Pickens as a person and potential leader will feed into Monken’s future fixtures when it comes to player position.

Georgia has other recipient options that return and promise incoming newbies. But no one seems to have the pioneering dynamics of Pickens.

Georgia is also green in the background.

Zamir White enters the spring exercise and fights Kenny McIntosh for the repetitions of the first team. The aspiring junior James Cook and the aspiring newcomer Kendall Milton have breakout talent.

So far, none of the defenders have shown that D’Andre Swift has the dynamic ability to interrupt the game in its first two seasons. That doesn’t mean they don’t, but expectations should be kept within limits. Swift was special.

However, the ultimate challenge lies with quarterback.

Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman is considered the favorite to win the spring practice job.

Newman comes to Georgia to throw more, and the Bulldogs look forward to a quarterback who can run and crawl effectively. The two teams will meet somewhere in the middle, and Newman will gain experience on an offensive that can move to the NFL.

Georgia also has Redshirt Junior Stetson Bennett, Redshirt newcomer D’Wan Mathis and Incoming newcomer Carson Beck in the Quarterback Room this spring.

The last piece for Monken’s success is the fit in the offensive meeting room as well as the trust and chemistry that he builds up with Smart.

Unlike Cleveland, Monken receives the keys and is surrounded by an all-star team that includes James Coley, Matt Luke, and game coordinator Dell McGee.

Unlike the Cleveland Browns of the NFL, Georgian football doesn’t play around.

Georgia football low season

Kirby Smart lands Air Raid guru Todd Monken

LSU DC Dave Aranda unveils offensive UGA game plan

Mark Richt reports on the FSU graduate transfer Tre Mckitty

UGA reports on the current status of James Coley

Numbers game: Comparison of Jamie Newman with Jake Fromm

Bulldog security on the way to Ole Miss

RELATED: Cade Mays Makes Stunning Rocky Top Hop

Planned start of Georgia Lineman, who returns after an injury

PODCAST: Brandon Adams talks about Todd Monken’s addition