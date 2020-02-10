The new golf course in Coralville combines technology and golf

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) – It may be in the middle of winter, but at Golfletics, simulators give golfers the opportunity to play in realistic, world-famous courses.

Courses such as Pebble Beach in California and the Old Course in St. Andrews Links in Scotland.

However, instead of taking a trip across the country or halfway around the world, golfers can use the technology to visit elite golf courses in the hall at any time of the year.

“It’s icy and snowy, but the weather is perfect in here,” said PGA pro and owner Austin Kopp.

In January, Solon, born, and his father Doug Golfletics opened. It is a dream that Kopp has had for more than five years.

“Golfletics was really the combination of two of my passions. One is for golf and one for fitness,” he said.

After working as a head pro in a golf course in the suburbs of Chicagoland, Kopp saw the need to give golfers in eastern Iowa the opportunity to play, practice, and train.

His new course is open to golfers of all ages and abilities.

Families can chat and children can play carnival games. Golfers who are serious about taking their game to the next level have access to data that they can use to analyze everything from their angle of attack to their ball speed.

Golfletics has two overhead simulators and a start monitor, which offer customers an 18-hole experience.

“In the past 10 years (technology) has really developed so that your amateur golfers now have access similar to that of tour players,” said Kopp. “We have the same equipment – golf tracking, ball tracking.”

Kopp also offers individual lessons so golfers can view their swing in 3D and repair their mechanics.

“It really allows us to see all aspects of the body – the hands, what the club does, what the ball does during the golf swing,” he added.

The father-son couple hopes that his new company will promote golf and inspire people to start an association.

“It’s a way to get the whole family involved,” said Kopp. “For the better golfers, it is access to information that helps them improve their game more efficiently.”

For more information about Golfletics you can visit their website or their Facebook page.