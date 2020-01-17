The new Halsey Manic album contains a surprise from John Mayer – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML9484c6b6548244ac7f76dec7d607932711%

Halsey He doesn’t need anyone. She just needs it John Mayer, And something else.

Halsey’s new album Maniac It’s finally out, and it’s full of famous guests. Some are clearly labeled, such as their collaboration with Alanis Morissette, SUGA since bts Y Dominic Fike, but the 25-year-old star revealed in a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter that his close friend Mayer is making a small cameo.

The feature appears at the end of the number “3 am, quot;. In the last part of the number is the beep of a voicemail. After the beep, a voice made by Halsey’s” Without Me, quot; (which immediately follows’ 3 o’clock, on the album).

While you hear the voice that says, “Your best song is a song currently on the radio. How many people can say that? Your best song is about to become a huge success. It’s already a success.” It is only becoming more massive. How many people can you say? Not many congratulations! “

A fan thought the man on the phone could have been the father of the star, but no! He is the singer of “Gravity, quot;.

Such as the singer of “You should be sad, revealed:” It’s @JohnMayer! Haha. He predicted success without me before I had faith in myself #manicthealbum. “

And his instinct about “Without me, quot; was right. The song that documented the feelings of the superstar about her falling apart with the rapper. G-Eazy– It became the singer’s first hit number 1 in the Billboard Top 100 of the table.

Mayer’s voicemail is not the only cameo of celebrities that is hidden in ’03: 00 ‘. In another cheep, the singer of “Graveyard” revealed that the drummer is the song Chad Smith of the Spicy red chili peppers!

Their @John Mayer! Haha. He predicted success without me before I had faith in myself #manicthealbum https://t.co/IPbozv2nk4

– h (@halsey) January 17, 2020

Regarding the inspiration behind the song (that is about continuously calling people at three o’clock in the morning after a night of partying), the musician shared on Twitter: “After one night when I got home and I called everyone in my contacts because I was dying to literally talk to EVERYONE so as not to have to sit down with my own thoughts. I realized & # 39; hmm this is … bad & # 39 ;. and wrote a song about it! haha ​​”.

Now let’s analyze the other appearances of celebrities in Maniac.

Alanis Morissette: Halsey has been open about the influence of the “You Oughta Know, quot; singer” on her music in the past. She repeated that feeling during her questions and answers last night and said she was the artist in “Alanis & # 39; Interruption, quot; was a dream come true.

“I still can’t believe it’s real,” he tweeted. “She is my hero. The most important artist for me in my life.”

SUGA: The singer of “Nightmare, quot; created a dreamy collaboration with the member of BTS in” Interlude of SUGA, quot; The song was one of the songs released before the album was released, so fans have had a lot of time to talk about it. SUGA and Halsey previously worked together on “Boy With Luv, quot; from BTS.

Dominic Fike: This 24-year-old singer / rapper appears in “Dominic & # 39; s Interlude, on Maniac. Unlike the other two intermezzos in the album, Halsey’s voice is nowhere to be heard on this song.

