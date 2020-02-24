the-new-matebook-x-pro-from-huawei-comes-in-a-green-choice-and-the-most-current-intel-chips

%MINIFYHTMLc8e9405be33fbdc93ff26cfa9e8516cb11%

%MINIFYHTMLc8e9405be33fbdc93ff26cfa9e8516cb12%

Huawei is updating its MateBook X Pro this year with a new green solution and Intel 10th generation processors. The design and style is identical to last 12 months, with a touch display of 13.9 inches, 450 nits and edge to edge of 3000 x 2000 pixels fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and fat of 2.93 pounds. It also features the pop-up webcam designed into the keyboard.

New for this year's product are the 10th generation Intel processors, with solutions up to the Main i7, 16 GB of RAM and one TB of storage. The Main i7 model will also involve Nvidia's MX250 discrete graphics. The USB-A ports and two USB-C ports also remain from past 12 months. Huawei also offers a new environmentally friendly color selection for the MateBook X Professional this calendar year, together with the silver and gray alternatives.

%MINIFYHTMLc8e9405be33fbdc93ff26cfa9e8516cb13%

%MINIFYHTMLc8e9405be33fbdc93ff26cfa9e8516cb14%

%MINIFYHTMLc8e9405be33fbdc93ff26cfa9e8516cb15% %MINIFYHTMLc8e9405be33fbdc93ff26cfa9e8516cb16%

Huawei is also updating its MateBook D spending plan line with Intel's 10th era chips. Both of those the 14 and 15-inch models (1920 x 1080 resolution) have nearly edge-to-edge screens with thicker bezels than the flagship MateBook X Professional. You can configure them with up to 10th Gen Core i7, 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage in the 14-inch model.

The 14-inch design features a one USB-C, two USB-A ports, HDMI connectivity and a headphone jack. The 15-inch version incorporates the very same ports, with an extra USB-A port.

The latest MateBook X Pro from Huawei will be offered in April at a price tag of 1,499 euros for the Core i5 fundamental design with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.