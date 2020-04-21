The new moon in April 2020 will be especially chilling for these 4 zodiac signs

This week heralds new astrological energy as Taurus season begins on April 19 – and then we have the new moon in April 2020, which gives us its spring magic on April 22 and overcomes the new lunar cycle.

The new beginnings that occur alongside Wednesday’s new moon will be filtered through Taurus energy, a permanent earth sign, and there will be both the sun and the moon during this statement. This means that we will see changes or we will be inspired to start things in the area of ​​our tangible goals, material assets and finances. We will focus on long-term goals, relationships and personal changes – Taurus’s new moon wants to build things that will last.

We will also throw away a side of unpredictability, as Uranus, the planet of sudden change, will form an integrated aspect with the new moon and turn many unexpected feelings or circumstances in our direction. But not all signs will feel this dizzy in the same way. There are some signs of the new moon of April will have the least impact. Read on to find out if you are one of them – and if so, you will likely be on a smoother moon trip.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Your attitude to money and value is illuminated by this dark moon, Aries – but the lunar atmosphere should not rock your world too intensely if you err on the side of caution. “All you have to do is be aware of your spending habits,” astrologer Kayla Audrey Louise tells Bastel. “Make sure that impulsive buying doesn’t happen when self-esteem is fragile and you’re good to go.”

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You now have an adventure bug, Virgo, and you might be feeling a little crazy. “This new moon should give you the opportunity to experience new things or travel,” Louise says. “But with the current state of the world, you are likely to be limited in your adventures.” You can sail through this lunar energy if you come up with the adventure factor in other ways – like reading an imaginative book or learning something new.

Rainbow (November 22 – December 21)

You look at the structure of your day and outline the best ways to take care of yourself and make your life more functional. But fortunately, the shifts won’t be too similar to a tsunami. “This moon will affect your daily tasks, but you’ve already dealt with the main moves in your normal daily routine,” says Louise. Use this hour to refine and make adjustments to your new normal state.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You will feel a renewed sense of connection and productivity under this new moon, Pisces, and you will be motivated to take care of mental tasks and cross things off your to-do list. “You may have changes in the communication, but there are less likely to be new and great beginnings or breakthrough changes in public speaking during social isolation,” says Louise. The circumstances we all face will actually help to ensure that this light is cool for you, so keep up the flow.