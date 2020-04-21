The new moon in April 2020 will be intense for these 4 zodiac signs

Days after the Taurus 2020 season begins, they will be greeted by the new moon in April 2020, which rises on Tuesday, April 22. With the moon on Earth a Taurus sign, we will have a chance to hunt and start building a solid foundation. For our most tangible purposes. But there are also many planetary actions that will affect the energy of this light – and some zodiac signs will feel more powerful than others.

The new moon of April will be in line with the planet Uranus, which can bring unexpected twists and turns and sudden changes in our orbit. The moon will also find itself in a tough and frustrating square aspect with a hard-hitting Saturn love star, teaching us lessons on responsibility and challenging us. Along with Uranus’ inability to view, we may find ourselves dealing with some unforeseen bumps in the road and tackling issues we have yet to address.

The cosmic energy around this new moon can be intense – but its impact has the power to offer us opportunities to rebuild and bring a new perspective and work ethic to different areas of our lives. Read on to find out if you are one of the most affected zodiac signs from the new moon in April 2020, and if so, how to handle this wild lunar ride.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tina Gong / Hustle

“This new moon will open the door to one of your most sacred hopes and dreams in the days to come, so be sure to take action (start building) your dream life during that time,” astrologer Kyle Thomas tells The Hustle. Even baby steps feel like leaps and bounds in this passage, and connecting with your intentions through a new moon ritual can help you clarify your goals.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Tina Gong / Hustle

When the new moon hits your career and public consciousness, it’s a good time to start doing things. “Your career lights up like fireworks right now, so make sure you make great moves,” Thomas says. “Don’t sit in the shadows – follow something mighty.” The new moon can also bring unexpected events into your professional life, leaving you flexible to new possibilities.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tina Gong / Hustle

One-to-one bonds are about to be renewed or canceled under the scorpion glow. “The New Moon will highlight your partnerships – in business, love or collaboration – so it’s a great time to work with a partner, because you can make great traffic as a team,” Thomas says “(Though) some scorpions in relationships may break up, which will help move the paths to better relationships going forward.”

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Tina Gong / Hustle

You will feel fun, flirtatious and inspiring in everything about dating, creativity and beyond. “The most romantic new moon of the year has come for you, Capricorn. If you’re single, you can find your heart opened – while committed hats will get even closer with the person they are with,” Thomas says. This device can be explosive for you, so keep track of your passion.