[the-new-mutants-teaser:-it-is-time-to-confront-your-demons]

The New Mutants teaser: It is time to encounter your demons

20th Century Studios has debuted a new teaser for the extensive-awaited superhero horror film The New Mutants giving a new look at some of the terror the superpowered protagonists are heading to experience, including their have demons. The teaser can be witnessed in the participant underneath!

20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment offers The New Mutants, an primary horror thriller established in an isolated medical center where a group of young mutants is remaining held for psychiatric checking. When strange occurrences begin to just take location, each their new mutant talents and their friendships will be analyzed as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Break up, The Witch) as Magik and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones, gen:LOCK) as Wolfsbane, with Henry Zaga (13 Good reasons Why) as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar, and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton as Cannonball.

The New Mutants adapts the month to month comic ebook sequence of the very same title that introduced in 1982. Established by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, The New Mutants follows on a group of teenage mutants as heroes in coaching in the Marvel Universe. The function is anticipated to be a departure from the sci-fi-action spectacle of other X-Adult men films and is alternatively becoming described as a “Stephen King satisfies John Hughes”-model horror motion picture.

In November 2017, ComingSoon.internet exclusively revealed a leaked notion animatic from the movie, which attributes Wolfsbane, Magic, and Cannonball going through the Demon Bear.

The film will get there in theaters on April three.

