The new nicotine-like meat helps fight your desire for bacon

From time to time, you’ll turn on your TV to find ads that advertise nicotine patches for smokers trying to stop. Usually, these ads show that people place the stick in their hand as a nicotine replacement therapy. Recently, a new product has released something similar, but it’s not something you see advertised on the regular. That’s where the meat patch comes in.

Have you ever heard of a scratchy meat stain? No? Well, here’s your chance to relax and fight these pressures to eat meat while staying on your vegetarian diet. Strong Roots is an Irish vegetarian food company that has just changed its meat game, which is supposed to hinder bacon cravings.

Strong Roots has contacted an Oxford professor to help create this patch. Just like a nicotine patch, you’ll stick it in your hand. While a nicotine patch releases nicotine into the body, these meat patches release the smell of bacon as soon as everyone wears the patch.

The patch has not yet been found on the shelves or in an online store as it is currently undergoing a trial phase. These meat patches will be geared towards people who are interested and want to start a vegetarian diet.

Still not convinced? Well, Strong Roots has gone the extra mile and brought in boxer and British real star Tommy Furry to help promote the patch.

Now, not everyone agrees with what Strong Roots has created. As soon as Strong Roots published the news of their social media update, the public made a frenzy of skepticism while others believed it to be a haunted company. In this case, I agree with the commenters.

Users did not hesitate to split their discussion into the comments section of the newsletter. Most took it to the comments section to ridicule the company. One commenter wrote, “Ridiculous stunt stunt”, while another asked, “Has the morning of the morning come early ?!” One user did not have this news on this patch and wrote:

“Do I like it? Marketing executives will sink to the lowest levels of sociopathic human behavior in an effort to deceive and deceive any naive soul from their hard earned money. Everything in photography advertising is a complete lie.”

I don’t think anyone has to go that far with the answer to this patch, but I think that might be a stretch. If I go out with friends or run a business without starving at all, but then I end up smelling delicious, I’m 100% going to ask. So I think the logic behind the patch is backwards. If someone were to scrape off this patch and smell like bacon, I’m sure they would like bacon, right? This is like going to Bath and Body Works and spraying a sweet scent and you want to buy it.

In all honesty, I think the company had a good thought process behind the idea, as it is a vegetarian company and they want people to live a better and healthier lifestyle. It can be difficult, but I don’t think a meat patch is the right way to start this healthy lifestyle.