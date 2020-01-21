The new OK Lubick will shortly launch for the Huskers and recruit national sports en route

It won’t be long before Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator, Matt Lubick, is looking for the Huskers.

Lubick is expected to be in Lincoln on Wednesday and then don’t waste any time driving around at least.

Keagan Johnson, target 2021, said he thinks Lubick will visit Bellevue West later this week, where NU 2020-wide recipient signer Zavier Betts will also be.

Steven M. Sipple: NU is committed to Iowa goals; Sean Snyder intrigue; and an idea for moss

Johnson heard about Lubick from the man who hired him, head coach Scott Frost, during his unofficial visit to Nebraska on Saturday.

“Coach Frost said he was going to add momentum to the offensive, and we looked through a few snippets of time in Oregon, how he sees Nebraska’s offensive going in the future, how she uses players in certain positions, and so on.” so it was good, ”said Johnson.

Johnson, like other juniors who were on campus this weekend, spent some time talking to Frost about wiring diagrams. When the 6-foot 180 pounder was first offered in December, he said that NU was recruiting him as a real athlete and that he could play both sides of the ball.

This hasn’t changed explicitly, but Johnson said that he and the employees are mostly offended in the two cases that he’s been on campus since.

“When I go up there, we watch a movie about it,” said Johnson. “So I think it would most likely be at the receiver or the position where Wan’Dale (Robinson) is playing. We didn’t talk much about defense, even though we were originally offered as an athlete.”

Discipline, respect and 400-meter repetitions: Why does a former student say Lubick and Frost go together perfectly?

There’s a lot going on for Johnson, who had unofficial visits to Kansas and Iowa this weekend, then Iowa, and probably the weekend before Missouri was dead. Then he begins setting up official visits to verbally commit before his peak season with the Thunderbirds begins in late summer.